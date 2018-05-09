EMLENTON — Sweeping a doubleheader at A-C Valley Tuesday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team got their record over the .500 mark.
Their 14-2 and 9-2 wins improved them to 6-5 with seven more games, starting with Wednesday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone. Thursday, they host Keystone in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m before Friday’s trip to Johnsonburg.
Next week, they visit Moniteau in Butler, then finish off the suspended game with Union before the regular game on Tuesday.
In the first game, the Bulldogs scored in every inning, including seven in the third inning of the 10-Run Rule five-inning game. They had nine hits and worked three Falcons pitchers for nine walks.
Cameron Travis went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Blaney Brooks singled twice, scored four runs and drove in two more.
On the mound, Hudson Martz went all five innings, giving up five hits while striking out six and walking three. Both A-C Valley runs were unearned.
In the nightcap, the visiting Bulldogs led 5-2 going into the sixth inning before scoring three runs, then tacking on another in the seventh to set the final.
The Bulldogs blasted two home runs, including a Bryan Layton grand slam in the second inning and Kobe Bonanno’s solo homer in the seventh. Blaney Brooks and Bonanno each had two hits.
Four Bulldogs pitchers combined on a five-hitter. Brooks, Nick Smith and Bonanno each threw two innings and Layton threw a scoreless seventh, striking out the side.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 7
Bulldogs, Knights
suspended
At Redbank Valley Muncipal Park, the Bulldogs led 2-0 going into the bottom of the second before rain on an already wet field to start the day forced the suspension of the game to when the teams meet next Tuesday in Rimersburg.
Grayson Harman, who started on the mound for the Bulldogs, led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to right field for one of the Bulldogs’ two runs.
FRIDAY, May 4
Karns City 13, Union 4
At Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park, Tyler Yough scattered nine hits and struck out nine in the Gremlins’ win over the Knights.
Union grabbed a 3-1 lead with a three-run third. Karter Vogle and Isaac Yoder singled to start the inning and Vogle scored when the Gremlins misplayed Reice Saylor’s grounder. With one out, Lucas Bowser singled in a run and then Luke Bowser’s groundout pushed home another run.
Karns City tied it with two runs in the bottom of the third before the Knights went up 4-3 with a run in the fourth when Isaac Yoder singled in a run.
The Gremlins pulled away with six runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to set the final score.
Steve O’Donnell had three hits for the Gremlins, including a double. Logan Pistorious doubled while Nolan Riley and Jake Weckerly hit triples.
Saylor and Yoder pitched for the Knights. Saylor hung the loss in 3 2/3 innings. The Gremlins scored nine unearned runs thanks to six Knights errors.
WEDNESDAY, May 2
Karns City 22,
Redbank Valley 17
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park in a slugfest with 39 runs, 33 hits and 17 extra-base hits, it was visiting Karns City that survived for the win, taking advantage of seven Bulldogs errors that led to 10 unearned runs.
The Bulldogs wasted a 17-hit effort. Bryan Layton and Kobe Bonanno each had four hits. Both homered while Bonanno doubled three times and drove in four runs. Layton doubled and drove in three runs. Nick Smith had three hits and scored four runs while Jimmy Gundlach doubled and homered, driving in three runs.
Starter Blaney Brooks, one of four Bulldogs pitchers, took the loss. He went two-thirds of an inning, giving up seven runs and five hits with two walks.
Karns City led 7-1 after the first inning, 10-6 after three innings and took an 11-8 lead into the top of the sixth when it scored eight runs. Redbank Valley answered with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth before the Gremlins kicked a “field goal” in the top of the seventh with three runs.
Austin Rumbaugh had four hits with a double for the Gremlins. Steve O’Donnell doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Logan Pistorius hit a first-inning grand slam homer in the Gremlins’ seven-run inning. Nolan Riley had two hits with a home run.
Moniteau 18, Union 0
At Rimersburg, Warriors pitcher Hunter Fitzingo tossed a four-inning perfect game in a 15-Run Rule win for the visitors.
Fitzingo struck out eight of the 12 batters he faced while the Warriors scored in all four of their at-bats. They worked Knights pitchers Lucas and Luke Bowser, and Karter Vogle for 13 hits and seven walks. Four Knights errors led to four unearned runs.
Fitzingo also had a day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Jacob Jewart also had two hits, including a double. Brice Williams and Jared Lominski also hit doubles.
Lucas Bowser took the loss, giving up eight runs and five of them earned, in one inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.