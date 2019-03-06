PIAA PLAYOFFS

District-finish listed by each school

FRIDAY, March 8

BOYS

Class 1A

(9-1) Elk County Catholic vs. (7-6) Leechburg, 7:30 p.m., at St. Marys High School

(9-2) North Clarion vs. (6-2) Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m., at Kane High School

(9-3) Clarion-Limestone vs. (6-1) Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m., at Altoona High School

(9-4) Johnsonburg vs. (7-1) Nazareth Prep, 6 p.m., at Northgate High School

Class 4A

(9-1) Clearfield vs. (7-2) Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m., at Punxsutawney High School

GIRLS

Class 2A

(9-1) Kane vs. (10-4) Saegertown, 6 p.m., at St. Marys High School

(9-2) A-C Valley vs. (10-3) Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m., at Keystone High School

(9-3) Clarion vs. (4-1) Mount Carmel, 6 p.m., at Shamokin High School

Class 3A

(9-1) Brookville vs. (6-3) Central Cambria, 6 p.m., at Punxsutawney High School

SATURDAY, March 9

BOYS

Class 2A

(9-1) Ridgway vs. (7-4) Sewickley Academy, 5:30 p.m., at St. Marys High School

(9-2) Coudersport vs. (7-3) South Side Beaver, 7 p.m., at St. Marys High School

(9-3) Keystone vs. (10-2) Wilmington, 4:30 p.m., at Sharon High School

Class 3A

(9-1) Brookville vs. (7-6) Deer Lakes, 6 p.m., at Clearfield High School

GIRLS

Class 1A

(9-1) North Clarion vs. (7-6) Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m., at Moniteau High School

(9-2) Johnsonburg vs. (7-4) Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m., at St. Marys

(9-3) Coudersport vs. (5-2) Shanksville, 3 p.m., at Pitt-Johnstown

(9-4) Otto-Eldred vs. (7-1) Rochester, 3 p.m., at New Castle High School

Class 4A

(9-1) Punxsutawney vs. (7-4) Blackhawk. 4 p.m., at Clearfield High School

D9 PLAYOFFS

Seed and record listed

BOYS

CLASS 1A

8 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 21

Elk Co. Catholic 61, Austin 38

Johnsonburg 42, Cameron County 37

C-L 61, Otto-Eldred 58

North Clarion 66, DuBois CC 49

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Elk Co. Catholic 62, Johnsonburg 44

Wednesday, Feb. 27

North Clarion 42, C-L 40

Friday, March 1

Championship

Elk Co. Catholic 52, North Clarion 43

Consolation

C-L 42, Johnsonburg 41

CLASS 2A

8 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Coudersport 79, Brockway 44

Ridgway 48, Clarion 32

Keystone 48, Smethport 45

Karns City 69, Redbank Valley 57

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 22

Coudersport 83, Karns City 67

Ridgway 42, Keystone 38

Championship

Thursday, Feb. 28

Ridgway 52, Coudersport 50

Consolation

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Keystone 58, Karns City 56, OT

CLASS 3A

Thursday, Feb. 21

D9 Championship

Brookville 54, Moniteau 35

D5 Championship

Everett 60, Chestnut Ridge 53

Sub-Regional Final

Brookville 48, Everett 44

CLASS 4A

Champion advances to PIAA playoffs

Semifinal

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Bradford 58, St. Marys 35

Championship

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Clearfield 63, Bradford 61

CLASS 5A

District 8-9-10

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Meadville 67, Cathedral Prep 58

Wednesday, Feb. 27

DuBois 55, Carrick 45

Championship

Saturday, March 2

Meadville 52, DuBois 29

GIRLS

CLASS A

7 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Otto-Eldred 36, Cameron County 22

North Clarion 54, Elk Co. Catholic 48

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Coudersport 49, Northern Potter 21

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 22

Johnsonburg 59, Otto-Eldred 39

Tuesday, Feb. 26

North Clarion 50, Coudersport 29

Championship

Thursday, Feb. 28

North Clarion 43, Johnsonburg 41

Consolation

Coudersport 31, Otto-Eldred 23

CLASS 2A

6 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs

Preliminary Round

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Keystone 36, Port Allegany 26

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Clarion 48, Cranberry 33

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Kane 63, Clarion 51

A-C Valley 38, Keystone 27

Championship

Thursday, Feb. 28

Kane 61, A-C Valley 52, OT

Consolation

Clarion 51, Keystone 37

CLASS 3A

Thursday, Feb. 21

D9 Championship

Brookville 54, Moniteau 40

Sub-Regional Final

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Brookville 70, Chestnut Ridge 39

CLASS 4A

Champion advances to PIAA playoffs

Semifinal

Wednesday, Feb. 20

St. Marys 51, Clearfield 30

Championship

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Punxsutawney 44, St. Marys 23

CLASS 5A

District 6-8-9

Preliminary Round

Monday, Feb. 18

DuBois 45, Bellefonte 40

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 21

Obama Academy 45, Portage 38

Friday, Feb. 22

Hollidaysburg 49, DuBois 19

Championship

Monday, Feb. 25

Hollidaysburg 40, Obama Academy 26

