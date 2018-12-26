RIMERSBURG — Building nine-point lead at halftime, the Union Golden Knights basketball team held on for a 50-46 win over visiting A-C Valley in a KSAC-South matchup last Thursday.
Union led 28-19 at halftime before the Falcons outscored them 27-22 in the second half. Nolan Cumberland led the Knights with 18 points, 10 coming in the second quarter.
Quintin Weaver and Luke Bowser scored 12 and 10 points respectively for the Knights. Caden Rainey led the team with seven rebounds.
Levi Orton scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead A-C Valley.
In last week’s other games:
GIRLS
Keystone 46,
Redbank Valley 41
At Knox, Tara Hinderliter scored a career-high 29 points for the Lady Bulldogs in a five-point loss on the road against Keystone.
The Lady Bulldogs led 21-17 at halftime before Keystone outscored them 29-20 in the second half.
Hinderliter scored 16 points after halftime. No other Lady Bulldog scored more than four points.
Emily Lauer and Kenzie Hovis scored 20 and 15 points respectively for Keystone.
A-C Valley 68,
Union 23
At Foxburg, the Damsels were outgunned by the Lady Falcons who won their fifth straight game.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 10 points while Hailey Kriebel scored six points. A-C Valley led 26-11 by halftime and outscored the Damsels 42-12 in the second half.
Four Lady Falcons reached double-figure scoring, led by Cami McNany’s 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.