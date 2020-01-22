FRILLS CORNERS — Despite 50 combined points from Tara Hinderliter and Lauren Smith, Redbank Valley couldn’t overcome a barrage of North Clarion 3-pointers in a 70-56 road loss Tuesday night.
Hinderliter scored a game-high 28 points with Smith picking up the second most points in the contest with 22, but North Clarion hit 10 3-pointers and put four players in double digits to get the victory.
“To their credit, they hit the threes,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds, whose team fell to 13-3 with a seven-game winning streak snapped. “We couldn’t counter it. That got their separation, and from then on out we had to keep battling to get back in the game.”
The separation Edmonds was talking about occurred in the second quarter and the first half of the third quarter when the unbeaten She-Wolves (14-0) went on a 28-4 run to turn a 25-21 deficit into a 52-29 advantage midway through the third quarter.
“We lost concentration once or twice,” Edmonds said. “We didn’t get the 1-3-1 set up properly, and they got one or two easy baskets.
It was four straight 3-pointers by North Clarion that changed the game around.
After Smith scored to give the Lady Bulldogs (13-3) a 25-21 lead, Abby Gatesman, who finished with 12 points, hit a 3-pointer, her first basket of the game, to make it 25-24. Gabby Schmader, who finished with 13 points, then nailed a triple to put the She-Wolves up for good, 27-25. Addison Shaftic then came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer to make it 30-25 before Mackenzie Bauer, who scored a team-best 15 points, hit a 3-pointer to make it 33-25.
The run was stopped temporarily by a runner by Hinderliter, but then Shaftic hit another 3-pointer to make it 36-27, and North Clarion led 38-27 at halftime after Gatesman beat the clock with an offensive putback.
The She-Wolves then extended the run to 19-2 with a 14-2 spurt at the start of the second half with Schmader and Gatesman both hitting 3-pointers during the run to make it 52-29.
Redbank Valley didn’t go away answering with an 11-0 run to close within 12, 52-40, at the end of the third quarter with Hinderliter hit a pair of 3-pointers to help bring the Lady Bulldogs back within striking distance.
North Clarion, however, scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and never saw its lead drop into single digits the rest of the way.
“We’re still a young team,” Edmonds said. “We’re still growing as a team. Everybody’s still learning to play with each other. It was good experience in a nice atmosphere to start the second rounds of a conference.”
The loss to North Clarion didn’t affect the Lady Bulldogs’ division record since both are in opposite division. Friday starts the second rotation in division play at home against Karns City and the Lady Bulldogs share first place with Keystone with a 4-1 record. Keystone beat them 54-46 back on Dec. 19, but lost to Cranberry in the division 38-25 on Jan. 3.
The Lady Bulldogs host Keystone Feb. 4.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs host Cranberry Wednesday and Clarion Friday.
In Tuesday’s other game:
BOYS
Cranberry 66,
Union 57
At Seneca, the Knights lost their fifth straight game in a shootout loss to the host Berries.
Union had its hands full with Matt McQuaide and J.T. Stahlman, who lit the Knights up for 34 and 20 points respectively. Cranberry led 30-28 at halftime and 44-39 going into the third quarter before holding a 22-18 edge in the fourth.
For the Knights (6-9), Truman Vereb and Caden Rainey scored 17 and 12 points respectively.
Union plays the next five games at home, starting Friday with Venango Catholic. Saturday is a non-league matchup at home against Mercer starting at 1:30 p.m.
MONDAY, Jan. 20
GIRLS
Union 41,
Cranberry 38, OT
At Seneca, the visiting Damsels grinded out an overtime win over the Berries for their second win in three games.
Trailing 31-25 going into the fourth quarter, the Damsels outscored the Berries 12-6 to force extra time. Dominika Logue’s basket and Hailey Kriebel’s two free throws were enough in OT as Union outscored Cranberry 4-1 to get the win and get back over .500 at 8-7.
Logue was the lone Damsel to get into double-figure scoring with 10 points to go along with 10 steals and six assists. Maggie Minick and Kiera Croyle scored eight and seven points respectively.
For Cranberry, Ava Ferringer finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
The Damsels, 3-2 in the KSAC-North Division, start their second rotation in divisional play Thursday at Venango Catholic before hosting Mercer in a non-conference matchup Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m.
Next week, the Damsels host Cranberry Monday.