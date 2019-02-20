Through Feb. 18
KSAC
BOYS
North
;Div;Ovll
C-L;9-1;20-3
North Clarion;9-1;19-2
Clarion;6-4;11-11
Venango Catholic;3-7;3-18
Cranberry;3-7;4-17
Forest Area;0-10;1-21
South
;Div;Ovll
Keystone;8-2;16-6
Karns City;7-3;15-7
Redbank Valley;6-4;13-9
Moniteau;6-4;13-9
Union;2-8;7-14
A-C Valley;1-9;6-16
GIRLS
North
;Div;Ovll
North Clarion;6-0;16-6
Clarion;4-2;15-7
Cranberry;2-4;12-10
C-L;0-6;2-20
South
;Div;Ovll
A-C Valley;10-0;19-3
Keystone;6-4;10-11
Moniteau;5-5;9-13
Redbank Valley;5-5;8-14
Union;3-7;8-14
Karns City;1-9;4-16
KSAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys: C-L 57, Keystone 52
Girls: A-C Valley 38, North Clarion 35
PLAYOFFS
Seed and record listed
BOYS
CLASS 1A
8 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 21
Elk Co. Catholic (1)(23-1) vs. Austin (8)(12-10), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County (4)(16-6) vs. Johnsonburg (5)(15-8), St. Marys H.S., 6 p.m.
C-L (3)(20-3) vs. Otto-Eldred (6)(11-9), Elk Co. Catholic, H.S., 7:30 p.m.
North Clarion (2)(19-2) vs. DuBois CC (7)(12-11), Brookville H.S., 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
8 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Coudersport 79, Brockway 44
Ridgway 48, Clarion 32
Keystone 48, Smethport 45
Karns City 69, Redbank Valley 57
CLASS 3A
Winner advances to play D5 champion in Sub-Regional on Feb. 28 at University Pitt-Johnstown. Winner of that game advances to PIAA playoffs.
Thursday, Feb. 21
D9 Championship
Brookville (14-8) vs. Moniteau (13-9), Keystone H.S., 7:30 p.m.
D5 Championship
Chestnut Ridge at Everett, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Champion advances to PIAA playoffs
Clearfield (1)(12-10) receives bye to final.
Semifinal
Wednesday, Feb. 20
St. Marys (3)(7-14) at Bradford (2)(10-12), 7 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS A
7 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Johnsonburg (1)(19-5) receives bye to semifinals against 4/5 winner
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Otto-Eldred 36, Cameron County 22
North Clarion 54, Elk Co. Catholic 48
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Coudersport (2)(17-4) vs. Northern Potter (7)(11-11), Austin H.S., 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
6 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Kane (1)(21-3) and A-C Valley (2)(19-3) received byes to semifinals. Kane plays 4/5 winner and A-C Valley plays 3/6 winner.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Keystone 36, Port Allegany 26
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Clarion (4)(15-7) vs. Cranberry (5)(12-10), North Clarion H.S., 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Winner advances to play D5 representative Chestnut Ridge in Sub-Regional on Feb. 26 at Clearfield or DuBois. Winner of that game advances to PIAA playoffs.
Thursday, Feb. 21
D9 Championship
Brookville (17-5) vs. Moniteau (9-13), Keystone H.S., 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Champion advances to PIAA playoffs
Punxsutawney (1)(21-1) received bye into final.
Semifinal
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Clearfield (3)(9-13) at St. Marys (2)(16-6), 7 p.m.
