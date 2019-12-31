Through Dec. 31

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

Elk Co. Catholic;3-0;8-0

Brookville;1-1;6-3

Bradford;0-0;5-2

DuBois;0-1;7-1

Punxsutawney;0-1;3-3

St. Marys;0-1;2-5

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

C-L;4-0;7-1

North Clarion;3-1;6-2

Union;2-2;5-3

A-C Valley;2-2;6-2

Forest Area;1-3;3-5

Venango Cath.;0-4;0-9

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Keystone;4-0;6-1

Karns City;3-1;5-4

Moniteau;2-2;5-4

Clarion;2-2;4-4

Redbank Valley;1-3;2-6

Cranberry;0-4;2-5

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

;Lge;Ovrll

St. Marys;1-0;7-1

Brookville;2-1;5-3

Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;5-2

Punxsutawney;0-0;6-2

Bradford;0-0;3-5

Local Sports Coverage

DuBois;0-2;5-3

KSAC-North

;Lge;Ovrll

North Clarion;4-0;8-0

Union;3-1;6-2

A-C Valley;2-1;2-4

C-L;1-3;3-6

Venango Cath.;0-2;0-3

Forest Area;0-3;0-7

KSAC-South

;Lge;Ovrll

Keystone;4-0;5-2

Redbank Valley;3-1;7-2

Clarion;2-2;4-4

Cranberry;2-2;3-4

Moniteau;1-3;2-7

Karns City;0-4;3-4

Recommended for you

Tags