Through Dec. 31
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
Elk Co. Catholic;3-0;8-0
Brookville;1-1;6-3
Bradford;0-0;5-2
DuBois;0-1;7-1
Punxsutawney;0-1;3-3
St. Marys;0-1;2-5
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
C-L;4-0;7-1
North Clarion;3-1;6-2
Union;2-2;5-3
A-C Valley;2-2;6-2
Forest Area;1-3;3-5
Venango Cath.;0-4;0-9
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Keystone;4-0;6-1
Karns City;3-1;5-4
Moniteau;2-2;5-4
Clarion;2-2;4-4
Redbank Valley;1-3;2-6
Cranberry;0-4;2-5
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
;Lge;Ovrll
St. Marys;1-0;7-1
Brookville;2-1;5-3
Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;5-2
Punxsutawney;0-0;6-2
Bradford;0-0;3-5
DuBois;0-2;5-3
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
North Clarion;4-0;8-0
Union;3-1;6-2
A-C Valley;2-1;2-4
C-L;1-3;3-6
Venango Cath.;0-2;0-3
Forest Area;0-3;0-7
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Keystone;4-0;5-2
Redbank Valley;3-1;7-2
Clarion;2-2;4-4
Cranberry;2-2;3-4
Moniteau;1-3;2-7
Karns City;0-4;3-4