Through Jan. 20
BOYS
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
C-L;5-0;12-2
North Clarion;4-1;9-5
A-C Valley;3-2;10-6
Union;2-3;6-8
Forest Area;1-4;3-11
Venango Cath.;0-4;0-14
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Keystone;5-0;13-1
Karns City;4-1;10-5
Moniteau;3-2;9-7
Clarion;2-3;8-7
Redbank Valley;1-4;5-9
Cranberry;0-5;4-9
GIRLS
KSAC-North
;Lge;Ovrll
North Clarion;5-0;13-0
A-C Valley;3-1;3-9
Union;3-2;8-7
C-L;2-3;4-11
Forest Area;1-4;1-13
Venango Cath.;0-4;0-10
KSAC-South
;Lge;Ovrll
Redbank Valley;4-1;13-2
Keystone;4-1;9-5
Clarion;3-2;8-6
Cranberry;3-2;9-5
Moniteau;1-4;6-9
Karns City;0-5;7-7