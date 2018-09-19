In a week with plenty of close matchups on paper on the District 9 football schedule this week, put the Clarion-Limestone Lions’ trip to Redbank Valley at the top of the list.
The unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0) host the Lions (3-1) in what could likely decide who wins the Small School South Division title. Both teams are 2-0 in divisional play going into Friday.
But just as important long-term is how these teams land in the District 9 Class 1 playoff race. Both are locked into what looks to be a wide-open race for the title and seeding and positioning will be big.
Right now, the Bulldogs are slightly ahead of Smethport, the other unbeaten Class 1A team, in the power rankings standings, but there’s plenty of games remaining. The Lions, Coudersport and Otto-Eldred are all 3-1 with Elk County Catholic and Curwensville at 2-2.
While the Bulldogs were breezing by Sheffield last Saturday, the Lions notched a 34-22 win over Coudersport. It helped avenge last year’s playoff loss to the Falcons, a little, but Lions head coach Dave Eggleton knows this is a new year.
“It was a big game, but not make or break,” Eggleton said. “It was a confidence booster and we felt we were a contender, but looking at the schedule, we have to come to play like that every week. Like this week, it’s a big test. Whoever wins this game has the edge in the division, but that doesn’t decide anything.”
Bulldogs head coach Ed Wasilowski scouted the Lions in person against Coudersport and knows his team has a challenge waiting for it.
“They were impressive last night, that’s for sure,” Wasilowski said after the Sheffield win. “They have a helluva line with skill guys who can definitely go, so we’re definitely going to have our hands full on defense.”
The Lions have a veteran line — center Jimmy Gunning, guards Ben Smith and Justin Goodman, tackles Matt Coleman and Mitch Knepp and Drew Beichner at tight end — they’ve been leaning on with a couple of big-play backs in Austin Newcomb and Ayden Wiles and a first-year starting quarterback Colby Himes.
Newcomb (79 carries, 630 yards, 6 TDs) has piled up some big numbers out of the backfield, carrying the ball 32 times last week. He’s also caught 12 passes for 284 yards and two TDs while returning two kickoffs for scores.
Wiles (54-285, 5 TDs) is certainly a threat as well, taking the pressure off Himes (27-of-52, 530 yards, 6 TDs, 2 Ints.), who’s put up decent passing numbers as well.
“(Newcomb) is the real deal and Wiles both make that offense go behind that great offensive line. We have some work to do if we’re going to compete with them,” Wasilowski said.
While the football field took a heavy hit early in the week with plenty of rain and a soccer tripleheader Monday followed by a junior high game Thursday, the Bulldogs will still try to spread things out on the Lions offensively. Senior quarterback Keaton Kahle will key that effort.
So far this year, Kahle has completed 38 of 58 passes for 467 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 263 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns, both of them long runs and that’s what concerns Eggleton perhaps the most is his dual-threat in the Bulldogs’ offense.
“Our biggest challenge is Keaton at quarterback,” Eggleton said. “You can have great coverage and he can tuck and go. Anytime he’s in the open, he’s a risk to take it all the way. We’re stressing trying to keep him in the pocket and stay in our lane. Wiles and Crawford are good backs and Ethan Hetrick at receiver, he’s a mismatch for almost anybody. We can’t focus on one thing. It’s going to have be every man coming to do their job.”
Wiles (37-349, 2 TDs) leads the team in rushing with Crawford (44-127, 4 TDs) leading the team in running TDs.
Hetrick (8 catches, 164 yards, 3 TDs) leads the Bulldogs in receiving yardage, but Hunter Martz (12-130, 2 TDs) leads in receptions.
The Bulldogs have beaten the Lions 11 of the last 12 meetings, the only C-L win at 53-19 rout in 2016 at C-L. Last year, the Bulldogs were also at home against the Lions in a 40-14 win. The Lions haven’t won in New Bethlehem since 2004’s 42-41 shootout win, losing in six straight trips since then.
It’s White-Out Night for the Bulldogs faithful, who will be recognizing Cassie Westover and her family before the game. Westover, battling cancer, will sing the national anthem. Organizers said that a fund-raiser wound up selling 650 shirts to support her fight.
In Friday’s other game:
Elk Co. Catholic (2-2) at Union/ACV (1-3)
It’s the Falcon Knights’ first “home” game in Foxburg as they host a Crusaders squad that ended a two-game slide with an easy 60-0 rout at home against Port Allegany last Friday night.
The Crusaders opened with a 34-14 at Curwensville — the Falcons Knights lost to the Tide on the same field two weeks after that 14-13 — then lost two straight to Coudersport (28-6) and Redbank Valley (24-20).
Much of the ECC offense revolves around running back Stephen Bobby (80 carries, 484 yards). He only had to carry the ball 11 times for 98 yards against Port last week, but gained 176 yards on 32 carries the week before at Redbank Valley. Mason McAllister is the quarterback while Jon Wittman is the second runner out of the backfield of note for the Crusaders.
For the Falcon Knights, Nolan Cumberland (42-249, 5 TDs) is coming off a 100-yard running game at Otto-Eldred. Quarterback Luke Bowser (15-for-51, 251 yards, 1 TD, 6 Ints.) looks to rebound from his four interception game
Kylar Culbertson (35-142) also gets carries out of the backfield while Tanner Merwin (6-73) is the top receiver.
Defensively, Brady Cullen (23 tackles) and Colby Best (22) are the leading tacklers.
