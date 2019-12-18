Baseball news from the dreamy land of free agent spending:
— Anthony Rendon, 7 years, $245 million with the Anaheim Angels of California near Los Angeles (close enough).
— Gerrit Cole, 9 years, $324 million with the New York Yankees.
— Stephen Strasburg, 7 years, $245 million to stay with the Washington Nationals.
— Madison Bumgarner, 5 years, $85 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
— Zack Wheeler, 5 years, $118 million with the Philadelphia Phillies.
— Yasmani Grandal, 4 years, $74 million with the Chicago White Sox.
— Cole Hamels, 1 year $18 million with the Atlanta Braves.
That enough? Could the Pirates have afforded any of those listed above? Do any make sense?
Are the Pirates too cheap to spend money?
All good questions as we see free agent money flying everywhere but Pittsburgh.
The Angels, who were 72-90 and missed the playoffs this year, will be paying Mike Trout 36.8 million this year along with now Rendon ($35 million), Albert Pujols ($29 million), Justin Upton ($21 million), Andrelton Simmons ($12.67 million) and Zack Cozart ($12.67 million). That’s six players with a price tag of $147-plus million. Not one of those dudes pitches and yes, it’s not a stretch to say that the Angels will not make the playoff again with that being the main reason.
Now, some of the above players are indeed pitchers and teams were willing to go ddddddeeeeeeepppp into their deep pockets to overpay and get what are some of the best arms in the game. There’s not guarantee at all that the Yankees will get nine quality seasons from Cole. They probably won’t and they’re probably not expecting to.
The Pirates, as per baseball-reference.com for the above salary figures with the Angles as well, have their highest paid player at the moment weighing in at a mere $11.5 million. Starling Marte.
It’s highly doubtful the Buccos go over the $100 million payroll threshold this year. That means a non-playoff team in Anaheim has $47 million more they’re paying just six guys than what the Pirates’ entire roster will make in 2020.
That’s a bit hard to swallow. We can talk about how un-American salary caps are and how capitalism should reign and listen to all of the national media basically ignore the disparity of team payrolls. But, how can we look at a sport seriously when the difference between the top and lowest payrolls are staggeringly that out of whack.
Payroll size isn’t totally determinant of playoff success we hear time and time again. There’s a randomness to pitching and baseball in general over the length of season that definitely blurs the difference in payrolls when it comes to actually playing the game. That’s a good thing, because many more fans would come to the saddening conclusion that if you don’t spend, you don’t win.
But there’s truth to that. You have to spend to win. You have to spend enough money that if something goes wrong in one place, you’re making up for that mistake somewhere else. Teams also spend more money for scouting, development and baseball operations in general, no question.
So when it comes to the Pittsburgh Pirates and their state of things, the easy opinion is that they’re cheap. Is that true? If the Pirates double their payroll, they are guaranteed nothing.
With one exception.
I will always have a problem with how the Pirates did not up the ante on their payroll strategy following the 98-win season of 2015. After three playoff seasons, the Pirates seemed poised to be in the mix again … and failed to make any meaningful move. They were close, but yet so far.
The Pirates’ lack of drafting and developing players, going into this new regime we’re seeing formed in front of us, has long been the biggest problem of the franchise. Yes, with their low payroll in those wonder years of 2013-15, they were definitely competing.
But to call the Pirates cheap in the crazy economic climate that dominates the sport, that’s a thin criticism that falls short.
In the meantime, let’s hope that the Ben Cherington-led front office can develop some players who can help us win via the draft. Then if the Pirates can catch lightning in the bottle and get back to contending, and then if the Pirates can spend just a few more million to find an arm that could get us over the top in a pennant race … or an extra bat, then maybe, just maybe we’ll be talking again about who caught the final out to clinch a World Series title instead of repeating the “Pat Kelly flies out to Omar Moreno … then cue the ‘We are Family’ disco music” reminiscing back when I was 10 years old.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.