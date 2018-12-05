NEW BETHLEHEM — A roster loaded with numbers, second-year Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds hopes that the numbers equate in a winning percentage boost.
He’ll have 24 players on his combined JV/varsity roster, with just two seniors, and three returning starters from last year’s 6-16 team.
They’ll open the season Friday at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament.
“I think overall, we’re all excited,” Edmonds said. “The seniors are excited. The girls are coming together as a team. We’ve stressed that it’s important and we’re still looking for leaders to step up, but we’re getting a lot accomplished.”
Edmonds will build around his returning starting trio of junior Tara Hinderliter and seniors Kelsie Elmer and Adriana Shilling. Hinderliter was a KSAC Third Team all-star, averaging 15.8 points per game.
“Tara stepped up last year with leadership and I expect to carry that over to this year and improve on her scoring,” Edmonds said. “I’m looking for her to run the team on the court and get teammates involved. It goes back to not just starting five but whole rotation.
“I think she’s picked up where she left off last year. She put in good summer work, so I think she’s coming right along and is ready to go.”
Elmer joined the program a year ago, averaging 7.3 points per game while Shilling weighed in a 2.3 points per game.
“Both seniors did get a lot of playing last year, so we’ll rely on them to come back and have a good season,” Edmonds said. “They both have been in the gym working hard.”
Hinderliter will be the point guard with Elmer and Shilling at forward spots. From there, junior Lauren Smith and sophomore Emma Huffman saw rotation time at forward while sohomore guard Karly Shoemaker played limited varsity minutes.
Juniors Megan Gourley and Kennedy Heeter, and at least three freshmen — Claire Clouse, Kaitelyn Davis and Madison Foringer — will dress varsity.
Edmonds hopes that his squad’s size and athleticism equates into better rebounding, which could key the fastbreak.
“We’ve become a little more athletic, so controlling the boards more and then running the court is what we want to do,” Edmonds said. “We are a big and tall team.”
And very deep in roster numbers, including the foreseeable future as well.
“It’s a great problem to have,” Edmonds said. “It really does help with practice and we can split kids up and get some good work in and we’re able to throw fresh bodies at the varsity during practice.”
Edmonds’ staff includes JV coach Mike Dawson, and Jason and Kristen Huffman.
“We’ve stressed JV is development,” Edmonds said. “We gave them skills to work on and treat it as a learning experience. Hopefully, some will get on the varsity roster. It’s fun to watch as a head coach when we break down to scrimmage to see both JV and varsity going at it 5 on 5.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Kelsie Elmer, Adriana Shilling.
Juniors: Tara Hinderliter, Lauren Smith, Megan Gourley, Kennedy Heeter.
Sophomores: Eryn Bailey, Makenna Bish, Lili Burrows, Gabby Dinger, Meagan Himes, Emma Huffman, Kia Sage, Karlee Shoemaker, Jordan Walker.
Freshmen: Ryleigh Smathers, Chloe Wiant, Arissa Bish, Claire Clouse, Kaitelyn Davis, Maddi Fink, Madison Foringer, Kierstynn Kiehl, Carly Rupp.
SCHEDULE
December
Brockway Tournament
7-8-TBA
11-at Karns City
14-Union (DH), 6 p.m.
18-at A-C Valley (DH), 4:30 p.m.
20-at Keystone
27-28-at West Shamokin Tournament
January
4-Moniteau
9-Clarion-Limestone
11-at Forest Area (DH), 6 p.m.
14-at Punxsutawney
16-at Clarion (DH), 7:30 p.m.
18-Cranberry
22-at North Clarion
25-Karns City
28-at St. Marys
30-at Union (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
1-at A-C Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
5-Keystone
8-at Moniteau
11-at Brookville (DH), 6 p.m.
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
