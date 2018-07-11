NEW BETHLEHEM — Unable to hold on to an early lead, the New Bethlehem 11-and-12-year-old all-stars were eliminated from the District 7 all-star tournament with a 6-5 loss to Blairsville last Friday at the Little League complex.
New Bethlehem led 5-3 after three innings before Blairsville rallied for two runs in the fourth and broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the fifth to set the final score and avenge its 8-7 opening-round loss to New Bethlehem at home back on July 1.
Sunday, Blairsville went on to lose 18-5 to unbeaten Indiana in the District 7 final, earning a trip to the Section 4 Tournament starting Saturday in Huntingdon.
New Bethlehem struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Daniel Evans blasted a solo home run. Blairsville scored three times in the top of the third inning before New Bethlehem put up four runs in the bottom of the inning to take its last lead of the game.
Nolan Gardner ripped a two-run double and Kaeden Neiswonger singled in two runs for a 5-3 lead. But Blairsville scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth to hold on for the win.
Mason Clouse, Gardner, Neiswonger and Mathew Kozma pitched for New Bethlehem. Clouse threw the first two, Gardner entered in the third and was replaced by Neiswonger later in the inning. Kozma threw the final two innings.
New Bethlehem had runners on in its final two at-bats but couldn’t push across any runs. It stranded runners on second and third in the fifth and Ashton Kahle had one of his two singles in the sixth, but was stranded at first to end the game.
Owen Clouse and Cole Bish both singled and scored runs earlier in the game.
In last week’s other game:
TUESDAY, July 3
Indiana 9,
New Bethlehem 3
At New Bethlehem in what was the winners’ bracket final, visiting Indiana strung together several run-scoring innings to advance over New Bethlehem.
Ashton Kahle and Mason Clouse each had quality at-bats throughout the contest, producing three and two hits respectively. Clouse also gave up only one hit, two walks, and no earned runs in two and a third innings on the mound. Matthew Kozma smacked a home-run as well to deposit himself on the score sheet.
However, it was Indiana, the home team after a pre-game coin toss, who came up victorious.
Indiana’s Garrison Doritic opened scoring in the bottom half of the first when he singled home Andrew Mcgee on a line drive to left field. Indiana had six more of its runners cross the plate on walks by Michael Tortorella and Evan Brocious and two more singles, one from Anthony Kowchuck and the other Andrew Mcgee, his second of the inning.
Newbie remained hitless in the first two innings, mustering two walks in each.
Indiana added on to its lead in the second, taking advantage of a bases-loaded walk of Caleb Gittings to stretch the lead to seven.
Two straight two out singles from Kahle and Clouse in the third respectively brought up Owen Clouse, who drove in Kahle with a hard ground ball through the left side of the infield to get NB on the board for the first time in the game.
The two squads were each held scoreless until the top half of the fifth, when Kozma crushed a round-tripper solo shot over the left-centerfield fence. Newbie left two runners on base after back to back singles by Clouse and Kahle.
Three consecutive hits by Indiana in the bottom half of the fifth, including a double by Matt Tortorella, extended the Indiana lead to nine.
Still, Newbie did not relent in its comeback attempt. Coda Kirkpatrick walked and his pinch runner Drew Byers reached second on a fielder’s choice. That was followed by a fielding error as Kozma reached first and Byers advanced to third. Brayden McCauley singled Byers in to bring Newbie to within 9-3, but the rally ended when Indiana squeezed the final out on an infield popout to the shortstop Mcgee.
Leader-Vindicator Intern Brett Kriebel contributed to this story.
