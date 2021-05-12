SHIPPENVILLE — Clarion’s Cole Slaugenhoup tossed a three-hitter, striking out three and not walking a batter in a 2-0 complete-game shutout of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs at Clarion County Park Tuesday afternoon.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 10-3 going into Wednesday’s game in Butler against Karns City. Friday, they host Brockway.
Next week, the Bulldogs visit Union Monday, host Forest Area Tuesday and Moniteau Wednesday.
Slaugenhoup needed 82 pitches to blank the Bulldogs. Hudson Martz singled after Tate Minch reached on an error to start the game in the first, but he got the next three batters to end the threat.
Jimmy Gundlach singled with one out in the fourth and Cam Wagner singled with one out in the seventh for the Bulldogs’ other hits.
The loss spoiled a strong pitching effort by the Bulldogs’ Bryson Bain. He allowed just three hits while walking four and striking out four.
Both runs were unearned in the second inning. With one out, the Bobcats loaded the bases with a Gary Matus single, Dawson Smail walk and an infield error.
Matus raced home on a passed ball and after Bain got a strikeout for the second out, he walked Daunte Girvian to force home the second run.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, May 8
Redbank Valley 11, A-C Valley 2
At Butler’s Pullman Park, Hudson Martz scattered five hits over six innings while striking out seven and walking one in the Bulldogs’ win over the Falcons.
The Bulldogs put up five runs in the third inning and took a 5-0 lead into the fifth before scoring two runs each in the fifth through seventh innings.
In the fifth, Jimmy Gundlach walked with the bases loaded, then with two outs, Ty Hetrick’s walk forced home the second run before Owen Clouse’s three-run double put it at 5-0.
Tate Minich singled in two runs in the fifth, Kobe Bonanno blasted a 400-plus foot home run over the 385-foot sign in left-center at spacious Pullman and Cam Wagner singled in one of the two runs in the seventh.
Wagner finished 4-for-5 to lead the Bulldogs’ 12-hit attack. Minich had three hits with a triple and Clouse finished with two hits.
Ty Carrier threw a scoreless seventh to finish things off for the Bulldogs.
THURSDAY, May 6
Redbank Valley
sweeps Cranberry
At Seneca, the Bulldogs swept a doubleheader from the Berries, 8-5 and 5-4.
In the opener, the Bulldogs broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run fifth, then added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
In the fifth, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with no outs and Kobe Bonanno’s sacrifice fly broke the tie. Cam Wagner singled in the other two runs with two outs.
Wagner, who had three of the Bulldogs’ hits, singled in another run in the top of the seventh to put the score at 8-3 before the Berries rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Hudson Martz threw the seventh after starter Bryson Bain allowed three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in the first six innings to get the win.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the top of the seventh as Hudson Martz singled in Tate Minich.
Martz also pitched again and got the win, throwing the sixth inning and giving up an unearned run with three strikeouts and a walk. Wagner got the no-decision with six strikeouts while giving up five hits and three walks in five innings.
Minich pitched a scoreless seventh to get the save.
Bryson Bain had three hits with a double. Martz, Kobe Bonanno and Owen Clouse each had two hits. Martz doubled, Clouse tripled and Bonanno hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning.