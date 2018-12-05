CLARION — For the Clarion Bobcats wrestlers, it’s a new angle with a similar early-season setup as a year ago.
Clarion added Keystone into its co-operative program that already includes North Clarion and Clarion-Limestone. While the varsity roster is challenged numerically with 10 wrestlers, head coach Brian Luton said that the junior high program has over 20 rostered athletes so far.
That’s good for the future, but this year’s varsity Bobcats will obviously be giving up some points in dual meets. Injuries also limit them early on as well.
“It’s kind of the same story as last year with a smaller roster,” said Luton, whose Bobcats grinded out an 11-5 dual season. “We don’t have a full roster, but we do have quality individuals and the focus is performing the best we can with the numbers we have.”
Four wrestlers on the roster saw action in the postseason last year. Senior Login Dehner (21-8) was one win shy of qualifying for regionals at 113 pounds. He’ll bump up to 126 this year and should be in the mix for a trip to Sharon.
“This is the year he’s looking to do something and (regionals) is a capable goal as long as he is healthy,” Luton said.
Sophomore Cutter Boggess, 19-11 last year at 138, moves up to 152 where he’ll eventually get into the lineup after he heals up from football season. Luton hopes to have him by Christmas.
“When you can put together a season like that as a freshman, you’re looking forward to this year,” Luton said. “He puts his time in, so this could be a breakout season.”
Cutter’s senior brother Camden was 19-10 at 170 last year and he’ll likely be at 182 this time around.
“(Cam) spent a lot of time in weight room,” Luton said. “He’s already a big kid and has the senior attitude where he feels it’s his turn. He could make some noise at that weight. He’s confident and that’s half the battle.”
Senior Tyler VanTassel, one of three Keystone athletes on the varsity roster, brings a strong resume to the lineup. He’s a three-time regional qualifier with 66 career wins. He was third last year at 195, second as a sophomore and finished third as a freshman.
However, VanTassel starts the season injured after an offseason accident and Luton expects to not see him until late January.
“Tyler’s track record speaks for itself,” Luton said. “If he’s healthy at all, regionals is realistic, but utimately he wants to be on the podium at Hershey. If he’s 100 percent, he might be the favorite. The only quesiton mark with him is health.”
Junior Colton Zacherl (5-15) missed the postseason last year with an injury. He’ll slot in at 132 while the rest of the lineup will be filled with wrestlers with no varsity experience.
Senior foreign exchange student Edgar Bustamante could see some action at 170. A strong athlete, Bustamante has some boxing background.
Junior Donavan Edmonds, another Keystoner, is at 160. He was 12-12 with the Panthers last year. Sophomore Carl Welch comes up from junior high last year and should be around the 170-pound weight class.
ROSTER
Seniors: Tyler VanTassel, Login Dehner, Camden Boggess, Edgar Bustamante, Zach Kellerman.
Juniors: Donavan Edmonds, Colton Zacherl.
Sophomores: Carl Welch, Cutter Boggess, Kamie Studer.
SCHEDULE
December
12-Brookville; 21-at Cranberry w/Johnsonburg; 29-at Redbank Valley Duals
January
3-Brockway; 5-at Bo Wood Tournament, Indiana
10-at Kane; 11-12-at Patrick Morales Memorial Tournament, Falconer, N.Y.; 17-at Punxsutawney; 25-26-at Fred Bell Tournament, Grove City; 29-at Curwensville
February
7-at Ridgway; 12-at Redbank Valley; 22-23-D9 Tournament, Clearfield
March
1-2-Regionals, Sharon H.S.; 7-9-PIAA Championships, Hershey
