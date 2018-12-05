CLARION — With losses to graduation heavy, Clarion Bobcats head coach Jess Quinn feels he has enough experience back from last season that his team should be able to pick up where the team left off.
The Bobcats were 17-8 a year ago, losing in the District 9 Class 2A consolation game and they return just over 31 percent of the scoring.
“We have always preached about having a balanced approach to our offense,” said Quinn. “We tell our boys to shoot when they are open. It’s obvious with the loss of Cam Craig and Austin Hummel that we will need to find some guys to fill that void.
“We have juniors Josh Craig, Nick Frederick, and sophomore Cal German who will probably do most of the heavy lifting for us on offense. That doesn’t mean they’ll be the only ones shooting because we know for us to be successful that we’ll need to have a scorebook show that we have several players show up as far as scoring on any given night.”
German is the leading returning scorer at 7.8 points per game. Frederick averaged 5.3 points in 13 games while Craig played in all but one game, averaging 4.9 points.
Quinn doesn’t feel he has a true starting five, at least not at this point in practices.
“We are still figuring out who are starting group will be, but I can tell you that everyone is competing hard for those spots,” said Quinn. “We downplay the fact of who our starters are because we know we can have a different starting five depending who we are playing. Our seniors are going to do some good things for us we feel. Just because a guy may not start it doesn’t mean that he can’t or won’t have an impact on any particular game. We’ve had guys like Josh Craig, Nick Frederick, and Cal German who have had good games coming off the bench so we really don’t put a lot of emphasis on who starts and who doesn’t.”
The team goals for the Bobcats according to Quinn don’t really change from season to season. They’re down to Class 1A this year.
“We want to compete for a KSAC and a District 9 title,” said Quinn.
The Bobcats open the KSAC-North schedule next Wednesday at Clarion-Limestone.
ROSTER
Seniors: Gavin Brinkley, Nick Porciello, Drew Wrhen, Jake Burns, Archer Mills, Clay McElravy, TiJon Faulk-Taylor.
Juniors: Kyle Porciello, Josh Craig, Nick Frederick, Mitch Geiger.
Sophomores: Calvin German, Ethan Burford, Hunter Craddock, Donnie Cunningham.
SCHEDULE
December
Keystone
Tip-Off Tournament
7-DuBois, 6:30 p.m.; 8-Keystone or St. Marys; 12-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.; 14-Venango Catholic; 20-at North Clarion
January
4-Clarion; 10-at Moniteau; 12-at Keystone, 1:30 p.m.; 14-A-C Valley; 16-at Redbank Valley (DH), 6 p.m.; 18-Union (DH), 7:30 p.m.; 23-at Karns City; 25-C-L; 29-at Venango Catholic
February
1-Cranberry; 6-North Clarion; 8-at Forest Area, Tionesta; 11-at Brockway; 13-at Kane; 18-at Cranberry
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
