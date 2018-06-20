Redbank Valley freshman Kobe Bonanno was asked to do a lot his first varsity baseball season. He was rewarded for his work with a significant award.
In this week’s annual awards announced by D9Sports.Com, Bonanno was named Rookie of the Year.
Bonanno, basically a utility player who saw action at second base, third base, right field and first base, all of depending on who was pitching, along with a few innings on the mound.
For the year, he hit a team-best .403 while also leading the team in runs scored (22), doubles (9) home runs (4) and runs batted in (21). He threw seven innings on the mound in relief.
“Kobe was the ultimate competitor this year and outplayed our expectations of him, which were high anyway,” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “He is very deserving of the award, but if you know Kobe, he is going to want more than that in the future and he will definitely work for it.”
He’ll certainly be counted on just as much or more going into next year as the Bulldogs lose three seniors — Bryan Layton, Grayson Harman and Cameron Travis — who were three of their top five hitters and the threw majority of the innings on the pitching staff.
“We hope to utilize his skill set and baseball IQ to our advantage,” Hibell said. “It’s always nice to setting into one position, but I can always trust Kobe’s ability to play anywhere on the field. We graduated a lot of leadership this year and he will be a key piece to our success in the near future.”
Other award-winners were Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year Garren Black of Oswayo Valley, Pitcher of the Year Nate Beimel of St. Marys and Manager of the Year A.J. Meeker of St. Marys.
Black, a left-handed pitcher/first baseman, was 7-1 on the mound with a save for the Green Wave while recording a 0.89 ERA. In 39 1/3 innings of work he struck out 64 and walked just six.
At the plate, Black was a force hitting .563 (27-for-48) with a 1.706 OPS. He hit seven home runs and four doubles while driving in 26 runs and scoring 22. He led the team with 10 walks and struck out just once.
Beimel, a left-handed hurler, was nearly untouchable.
He was 5-0 on the year with a 0.78 ERA while playing a role in three no-hitters. In 44 2/3 innings of work, he gave up six runs, five earned, on 11 hits and 27 walks (0.851 WHIP) while striking out 92.
Beimel, who helped lead St. Marys to its first District 9 title (Class 4A) since 2000, also hit .333 with five doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Meeker took over the Dutch program this season and led St. Marys to its first District 9 title since 2000 with a win over defending champion Clearfield in the Class 4A title game.
St. Marys lost in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs to eventual state champion, Ringgold, 4-3, but finished the season 15-8 against one of the tougher schedules in District 9.
The D9 championship was only the third baseball title in school history for St. Marys.
