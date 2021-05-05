NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Sports Boosters and Redbank Valley Education Association will be hosting a Questions & Answers session with candidates running for school board in Region III of the Redbank Valley School District on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will be broadcast via Facebook Live on RedbankValley.org. The five candidates running for two spots include: Carrie Adams, Linda Ferringer, Heidi Byers, Clay Kennemuth and Dr. John Kimmel.
On Sunday, May 16 from 7 to 9 p.m., the Boosters and RVEA will host a Q&A with the candidates running for school board in Region I and II. The event will be broadcast via Facebook Live on RedbankValley.org. The three candidates running for two spots include: Darren Bain, Mitch Blose, and Brent Wile
Prior submitted questions will be asked to all candidates along with questions submitted on Facebook during the event.
The Boosters and RVEA stressed that the decisions of the future board start with the election on May 18.