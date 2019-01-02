Both Redbank Valley basketball teams went 1-1 in their holiday tournament trips last Thursday and Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs reached the final of the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament and dropped a 63-36 decision to WPIAL team Freeport after advancing to the final with Thursday’s 33-27 win over the hosts.
Meanwhile at West Forest High School in Tionesta, the Bulldgs went 1-1 with a pre-determined schedule matchup that didn’t award any championship trophy. After losing 71-58 to unbeaten North Clarion last Thursday, the Bulldogs routed the hosts 79-40 on Friday.
Both teams play Moniteau Friday in a KSAC-South game. The Bulldogs (4-4) travel to Moniteau while the Lady Bulldogs (2-5) host Moniteau.
Next Tuesday, the Bulldogs travel to Clarion-Limestone while the Lady Bulldogs travel to Karns City before a home game Wednesday against Clarion-Limestone.
Here’s a closer look at last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 28
Freeport 63,
Lady Bulldogs 36
Freeport led 42-12 at halftime in a 27-point win over the Lady Bulldogs in the championship game.
Tara Hinderliter scored 16 points while three players scored four points — Kaitelyn Davis, Claire Clouse and Karlee Shoemaker.
Bulldogs 79,
Forest Area 40
At West Forest High School in Tionesta, the Bulldogs ran out to a 48-15 first-half lead in a rout of the Fires.
Freshman Chris Marshall scored a career-high 24 points. Tanner Kerle turned in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Declan Fricko and Nick Smith scored 15 and 14 points respectively while Bryson Bain finished with 10 assists.
THURSDAY, Dec. 27
Lady Bulldogs 33,
West Shamokin 27
In the first round at Rural Valley, the Lady Bulldogs got 16 points from Tara Hinderliter while Lauren Smith scored nine points.
For West Shamokin, Sohie Fusaro scored 13 points.
North Clarion 71,
Bulldogs 58
In the first game at Tionesta, the host Wolves led only by five points at 35-30 at halftime before pulling away in the second half, using a 17-5 third-quarter surge to take care of the Bulldogs.
Kyle Mills led the Wolves with 24 points and Korey Mills scored 16 points.
For the Bulldogs, Chris Marshall scored 15 points, nailing 9 of 10 free throws, Keaton Kahle scored 12 points while Declan Fricko finished with 10 points. Logan Wadding grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and scored five points.
