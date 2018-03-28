Finishing his career with the second-most points in school history, Union Knights senior Lucas Bowser earned his second All-District 9 honor this week when he was a Third Team selection in the D9Sports.Com/All American Awards & Engraving’s annual basketball awards.
Bowser, who averaged 18.5 points per game this year for the Knights and ranked 10th in District 9, capped his career with 1,421 points which ranks second in team history.
A Second Team pick last year, Bowser joined Curwensville’s Josh Terry, Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey, Brockway’s Carter Adams, Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti, Ridgway’s Daunte Allegretto on this year’s Third Team.
The boys’ major award-winners this year were Coudersport’s Austin Chambers as Player of the Year, Austin’s Rich Glover was Coach of the Year and Karns City’s Chase Beighley Rookie of the Year.
Chambers, Clarion-Limestone junior Ian Callen, St. Marys’ Nathan Schneider, Coudersport’s Owen Chambers and Jared Green, Ridgway’s Neil MacDonald and Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton made up the First Team.
The All-District Second Team was Clarion’s Cam Craig, North Clarion’s Nathan Banner, Forest Area’s Seth Berlin, DuBois Central Catholic’s Justin Miknis, Cameron County’s Adam Shaffer and Punxsutawney’s Brandon Matthews.
For the girls, North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader won her second straight Player of the Year honor with her coach Terry Dreihaup and Brookville’s Mark Powell sharing Coach of the Year honors. Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers was Rookie of the Year.
Obenrader was joined on the First Team by A-C Valley’s Ellie Thompson, Coudersport’s Haley Keck, Kane’s Ella Marconi, Karns City’s Emily Hegedus and Punxsutawney’s Leah Miller.
The Second Team consisted of Clearfield’s Alayna Ryan, Cranberry’s Malliah Schreck, DuBois’ Ashley Hallowell, Keystone’s Taylor Geer, Otto-Eldred’s Camryn Thomas and Ridgway’s Emily Fullem.
The Third Team had Schindler, Coudersport’s Shaelyn Black, ECC’s Taylor Newton, Johnsonburg’s Cassidy King, Kane’s Trinity Clark and Smethport’s Abbey Woodard.
Bowser, Holt,
Remmick named
to All-Star Game
Bowser, Redbank Valley’s Lexi Holt and Union’s Frankee Remmick are among the seniors named to play in this year’s 18th Annual Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship I District 9 Basketball All-Star Games set for April 7 at Keystone High School.
The girls’ game starts at 2 p.m. while the boys follow at around 4 p.m.
Holt and Remmick are on opposite teams. Holt, who missed 10 games to start the season because of an injury, led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring over her 12 games at 19.5 points per game. She’ll be on the White Squad coached by Coudersport’s Brian Green and Brockway’s Dick Esposito.
Remmick led the Damsels in scoring at 15.8 points per game and she’ll be on the Red Squad directed by North Clarion’s Terry Dreihaup and Karns City’s Steve Andreassi.
Bowser will play on the White Squad coached by Brockway’s Rick Clark and North Clarion’s Andy Bish.
Complete rosters can be found on D9Sports.Com.
