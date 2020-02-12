NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s losing streak hitting seven games, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team lost to visiting Moniteau, 60-56, in overtime Tuesday night.
That dropped the Bulldogs to 5-16 overall and finished the KSAC-South at 1-9 with Wednesday’s non-league finale at home against Brookville to finish out the season.
Against the Warriors, the Bulldogs led 27-23 at halftime and 42-36 going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 13-7 over the final eight minutes of regulation to force extra time.
Then in OT, the Warriors outscored the Bulldogs, 11-7.
Ethan McDeavitt and Gage Neal scored 18 and 12 points respectively for the Warriors while Kyle Pry and Mason Mershimer added 11 and 10 apiece.
For the Bulldogs, Bryson Bain scored 27 points and Declan Fricko added 13 points. Bulldogs sophomore Chris Marshall missed his second game due to an injury.
Moniteau, headed to the Class 3A playoffs starting next week, finished the regular season at 12-10.
In other games:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5
Keystone 70, Redbank Valley 38
At Knox, the Bulldogs trailed 30-17 by halftime and were outscored 40-21 in the second half in their loss to KSAC-South champion Keystone.
For the Bulldogs, Bryson Bain and Declan Fricko each scored nine points to lead the way.
Keystone, which plays Clarion-Limestone in Saturday’s KSAC Championship game, got 17 points from Marc Rearick.
Union 56, Forest 51
Last week at home against the Fires, the Knights had to old them off for a five-point win.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 17 points and six steals. Truman Vereb added 14 points and Karter Vogel finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
The Knights took an 8-12 record into Thursday’s finale at A-C Valley. The game was postponed from last Friday’s wintered-out day.