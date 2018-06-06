It’s an award that considering the circumstances, one would rather not get, but for East Brady native Jim Kelly, it’s something that shows and honors the fight and courage he’s shown.
Battling oral cancer, the Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback will receive ESPN’s Jimmy V Award for the perseverance he’s shown during his battle with cancer.
According to The Associated Press, ESPN announced the honor shortly after Kelly’s charity golf tournament near Buffalo on Monday. He’ll be honored at the network’s ESPY Awards on July 18.
The award is named for the late North Carolina State men’s basketball coach Jimmy Valvano, who died of cancer in 1993.
Cancer returned to the 58-year-old Kelly and he had surgery to have cancer removed from his jaw in March when tests indicated a recurrence. He was initially diagnosed with skin cancer five years ago and had been cancer-free since Sept. of 2014.
The AP story said that Kelly has an operation scheduled for June 21 when doctors plan to add tissue to the upper portion of his mouth.
“The good Lord has put me in this situation to help not only the people out there who are suffering from cancer, but little kids, too, who are going through tough times to never give up, to keep fighting, because you never know,” Kelly said in the story.
Click on to www.jimkelly.com for information on Kelly’s charitable projects, including Hunter’s Hope.
You can follow Kelly’s wife Jill’s twitter account at @HJKforever.
TERRIBLE RULE — Way back in 2006, Little League Baseball switched its pitching maintenance rule to a pitch-count limit. It took the PIAA until last spring to switch from innings to pitch counts.
I can hardly believe I’m saying this, but for 12 years, the local coaches and parents and scorekeepers who go back and forth between innings making sure they have an agreed upon pitch count total, have gotten along fairly well.
But the PIAA, in the second year of the rule, cannot execute what it set forth.
In last week’s Class 6A sub-regional championship game between McDowell and State College, State College pitcher David Shoemaker threw pitch 101 to a new batter.
Whoops. After six innings of checking with each other on pitch totals, all of a sudden there was a discrepancy. State College’s book had 97, McDowell’s book had 101.
The rule: Pitchers cannot start a new batter after reaching or going past 100 pitches. Penalty: Forfeit.
The PIAA made the teams finish the game — likely as a safeguard against a lawsuit — and on the scoreboard State beat McDowell, 3-2. But McDowell advanced due to a stupid rule and then lost 3-1 in eight innings Monday to North Allegheny.
We can argue the merits of whether this pitch count rule — there are various stages of pitch totals that equates to different amount of rest periods — but clearly a rule that can be messed up this easily administratively with the penalty being a forfeit is just a really bad, bad rule.
The first level of penalty should allow for the batter to reach base. Heck, give him a double or something. But a forfeit loss when it’s really an administrative issue, is way too steep of a penalty.
I’m not sure what it would take for me to agree to a forfeit. This was bound to happen because of a weak setup to monitor what the PIAA deems a very important matter of protecting arms.
In a published story on www.centredaily.com, McDowell head coach Mike Hayes said his scorekeeper didn’t even know the pitching rule. Any discrepancy is settled by going with the home book and McDowell was the home team.
And that led to a forfeit.
The PIAA blew this one bad.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.