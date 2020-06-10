BOTTOM OF THE SEVENTH …
Ashley McCullough hit by pitch.
Tasha Troup reaches on error by shortstop, thrown out at second for first out. McCullough advances to third.
Ashley Stepulla hit by pitch, advances to second on wild pitch
Keri Bowser and Kelsey Delp reach on errors by shortstop and second baseman, three runs in up to this point.
Alyssa Shirey walked intentionally.
Tessa Magagnotti doubles to fence in center to drive in two runs, cutting lead to 11-8.
Wanninger grounds out to second for second out.
Courtney Bullers walks.
McCullough the 10th batter to reach the plate and hitting for the second time, reaches on an error by the pitcher.
Troup reaches on another error by second baseman as pinch runner Amanda Smith to cut lead to 11-10.
Stepulla reaches on another error by second basemen and McCullough scores to tie game at 11-11.
Bowser delivers single up the middle, bringing home Troup with winning run.
Inning totals: 9 runs, none earned, on two hits with two hit batters and two walks. Cranberry committed six errors in the inning after committing none in the first six innings.
WHAT ARE THE CHANCES ... It’s hard to calculate mathematically the chances of winning a girls’ softball game down eight runs going into a team’s final at-bat. Slim to none isn’t a number, but that’s what it is. But how about two outs, runner on first and down three runs? Probably nearly zilch.
By checking one website with some type of probability calculator for a nine-inning baseball game — that’s www.gregstoll.com — there were 588 Major League games from 1957 to 2019 with the scenario of the visiting team up eight runs going into the bottom of the ninth. In 1,995 occasions, the home team never won and scored four or more runs 2.37 percent of the time.
Now, trailing by three runs and a runner at first with two outs? Although that’s ignoring that an eight-run deficit started the inning, the home team managed to rally for the win in 34 of 3,027 occasions which computes to a 1.12 percent.
That’s in the Major Leagues, though. At the high school softball level, probably just slightly higher than “zilch” was the scenario that the Lady Bulldogs faced in the 2006 playoffs.
ROLE REVERSAL …
Back on April 11 also in New Bethlehem, the Lady Bulldogs took a 6-2 lead into the seventh inning only to have Cranberry rally for five runs and a 7-6 win.
WHAT HAPPENED NEXT …
The Lady Bulldogs faced Brookville for the D9 Class 2A title and lost 12-3 as their season finished at 12-10.
The Lady Bulldogs led 2-1 going into the top of the fourth inning before Brookville scored runs in its final four at-bats to break the game open.