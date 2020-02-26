HYDE — The District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted its 19th class into the district’s Hall of Fame Saturday prior to the finals of the individual championships at Clearfield Area High School.
This year’s four-member class features three inductees with ties to the Tri-County Area in wrestler Tom Barger (Clearfield), contributor/referee Bob Peters (Clearfield) and the late Matt Brinker (Redbank Valley), who is the latest inductee in the Fallen Hero category for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.
The fourth inductee is wrestler Mark Havers of Bradford.
Brinker was a 2000 graduate of Redbank Valley and competed for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000. He was a District 9 Class AA champion at 140 pounds in 1999. He went on to place third at the Northwest Regional Tournament that year before placing seventh at states. He finished his Bulldogs career with a 98-27 record.
Following graduation, Brinker served his country as a scout sniper for four years an five months in the Marine Corps, with one deployment to Afghanistan and two to Iraq. He then moved to the Navy, where he successfully completed Basic Underwater Demolition/Seal (BUD/S) training and became a Seal.
Brinker served six years and seven months as a Seal with one national tasking deployment. He was one of the highest trained and capable snipers in the Navy and Marines. In an Achievement Medal Citation, he was credited with a sniper shot that was over 1,000 meters.
Brinker was a member of the American Legion, Watler W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem. His hall of fame plaque was accepted by his brother Burt Brinker, a retired Air Force Major, and the rest of his family was in attendance.