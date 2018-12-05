NEW BETHLEHEM — Trying to build back up to the level where the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were four seasons ago, head coach Emmanuel Marshall feels it’s getting real close.
The Bulldogs were 22-7 and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals in 2014-15. Since then, they’ve won 17 games in three years. It’s been a process and Marshall likes where things are going into this weekend’s season-opening tip-off tournament.
“I’m feeling pretty good and the boys are feeling good about the season,” said Marshall, whose Bulldogs went 6-16 in his third season. “They had a good opportunity to bond in the summer and we played fall ball for the first time, so our participation rate went through the roof this offseason. I think it’s panning off because we have good team chemistry. They’re more skilled, bigger and stronger and a lot more confident this year.”
It’s not really a tournament since a fourth team couldn’t be landed, meaning the Bulldogs will watch Friday’s game between West Shamokin and Slippery Rock then play both teams back-to-back on Saturday — West Shamokin at 6 p.m. with Slippery Rock following at 7:30 p.m.
An unusual start to the season won’t shake Marshall’s enthusiasm.
“We continuously tried to improve our ballhandling and that was the main focus in the offseason, ball control, controlling the temp and not getting riled up and nervous handling the pressure,” Marshall said. “We shot a lot in open gym, pressed ourselves constantly and I think they’re ready.”
Four of the team’s seven players from last year’s regular rotation are back, including the top two scorers in seniors Keaton Kahle and Nick Smith who both scored 9.2 points per game. Also back are seniors Logan Wadding (6.9 ppg.) and Tanner Kerle (3.3 ppg.) Juniors Declan Fricko and Anthony Baileys saw varsity time as well.
Marshall gets a boost from at least two freshmen in point guard Bryson Bain and swingman Chris Marshall, his son.
That group will make up most of the varsity minutes with Bain and Fricko handling most of the ballhandling duties.
“That takes pressure off Nick and Keaton and last year point guard was by committee and took away from their scoring,” Marshall said. “With Bryson and Declan, the other two just have to worry about scoring.”
Wadding and Kerle will be at center and power forward with Smith moving to shooting guard and Kahle to small forward. Marshall could be anywhere or Smith to small forward and Kahle to center while Baileys is a forward as Marshall feels has plenty of flexibility with his personnel
And that brings confidence after a productive offseason.
“They want to make the playoffs,” Marshall said. “They want to win every game if they can. They know what we’re capable of and they’re confident in the lineup switches and the combinations at times depending on who has the hot hand.”
The Bulldogs are big with Kahle around 6-foot-4, Kerle at 6-3, Wadding 6-1, and Smith, Bain, Marshall and Bain all six foot or taller.
“We’re hoping we can get out and play with a high level of intensity like we did in the summer and fall leagues,” Marshall said. “We played at a high level and once one guy is hustling, it’s contagious. They’re ready for the season to start.”
And, of course, put together a winning run.
“We got all the pieces to the puzzle this year,” said Marshall, who will be assisted again by Dan Ion. “It’s going to come down to the win column. The first three years, we were developing the program and everybody was learning and feeling each other out. This year, we’re winning. That’s the bottom line.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Keaton Kahle, Nick Smith, Logan Wadding, Tanner Kerle, Bryce Morgan
Juniors: Declan Fricko, Anthony Baileys
Sophomores: Owen Magagnotti, Ty Sherry, Koltin Kline, Landon Pence, Nieko Kozma.
Freshmen: Bryson Bain, Chris Marshall, Gunner Mangiantini, Jack Shaffer, Joe Mansfield, Tyson Adams.
SCHEDULE
December
Tip-Off Tournament
8-West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
8-Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
12-Karns City
14-Union (DH), 7:30 p.m.
18-at A-C Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
20-Keystone
27-28-at Forest Area Tournament, Tionesta
January
4-at Moniteau
8-at Clarion-Limestone, 6:30 p.m.
11-Forest Area (DH), 7:30 p.m.
14-at Venango Catholic
16-Clarion (DH), 6 p.m.
18-at Cranberry
23-North Clarion
25-Karns City
30-at Union (DH), 6 p.m.
February
1-A-C Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
4-at Punxsutawney
6-at Keystone
8-Moniteau
11-at Brookville (DH), 7:30 p.m.
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
