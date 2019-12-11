NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team got off to an 0-2 start after dropping both games of its tip-off tournament.
The Bulldogs opened with a 70-55 loss to Youngsville last Friday before dropping a 54-38 decision to Slippery Rock in Saturday’s consolation game.
They’ll look for their first win Wednesday at home against Karns City as they continue a stretch of seven home games in their first eight to start the year. Friday, the Bulldogs host Cranberry before next Tuesday’s trip Clarion.
Redbank Valley hosts Keystone next Thursday to complete its pre-holiday schedule. They host a Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28.
In last Saturday’s loss to Slippery Rock, the Bulldogs trailed the Rockets 36-32 going into the fourth quarter before getting outscored 18-6 over the final eight minutes.
Jack Allen led the Rockets with 20 points.
For the Bulldogs, Bryson Bain scored 16 points while Chris Marshall finished with nine points.
In the first game on Friday, the Bulldogs were outscored 38-25 in the second half in the loss to the Eagles. For the Bulldogs, Bain and Marshall combined for 43 points. Bain scored 24 while Marshall had 19. Declan Fricko scored eight points.
In Friday’s other game, West Shamokin beat Slippery Rock 60-43 before beating Youngsville 59-45 for the title on Saturday. Trevor Smulik scored 29 points with six 3-pointers to lead the Wolves over the Eagles. West Shamokin outscored Youngsville 33-17 in the second half.