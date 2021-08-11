Last Wednesday’s District 9 Football League Media Day in St. Marys revealed what the league’s coaches feel about the upcoming season.
The now annual coaches poll was conducted, asking coaches who they felt were the favorites in each division. The results:
Big School Division: 1. St. Marys; 2. Ridgway
Small School North: 1. Coudersport and Smethport, tied; 3. Port Allegany.
Small School South: 1. Redbank Valley, 2. Union/A-C Valley.
My thoughts: No surprise on any of these selections by the coaches. In the Big School as St. Marys has its quarterback returning in senior Christian Coudriet while Ridgway has some key players back as well.
I’m high on Karns City as well and the other teams like DuBois, Central Clarion, Brookville, Kane, Moniteau, Bradford and Punxsutawney looking to build some balance somewhere in the standings. There are always surprises.
In the Small School South, it’s the Bulldogs’ division to lose for sure with plenty back and a lot of momentum coming off last year’s state playoff run. The Falcon Knights are right there too with Brockway certain to be better than last year with former Rovers coach and offensive coordinator at St. Marys and Brookville in recent years Frank Varischetti back with his alma mater as the OC with head coach Jarred Heigel.
Also in the Small School South is Keystone, Elk County Catholic and newcomer from District 4, Bucktail. Yes, the Bucks from Renovo are playing in the Small School South, replacing Curwensville which bolted from the league after last fall.
Some numbers to note:
Mileage from New Bethlehem to Bucktail High School: 119 miles, or roughly 2 hours, 13 minutes.
Mileage from Rimersburg to Bucktail High School: 131 miles, or roughly 2 hours, 24 minutes.
Yep, the Falcon Knights and Bulldogs both play there, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8 respectively.
Conversely, the shortest trip for Bucktail’s road schedule is a 63-minute hike to Emporium. The Union/ACV at Bucktail game is the longest mileage setup in divisional play.
In the Small School North, the fact that Coudersport and Smethport were tied and Port Allegany after that in third tells me, it’s a tossup. A coaching change in Coudersport, which lost a lot to graduation, along with Smethport losing key players to graduation but still returning its quarterback in Noah Lent, leaves a big question mark on who might be better. The Gators return much of their skill positions, so they might be a team to watch as well.
As far as predictions by classes go, the early prediction here is Redbank Valley in Class 1A and Ridgway or Karns City in Class 2A. It’ll be St. Marys and Clearfield, a D9 school not in the D9 League of course.
OLYMPICS IN REVIEW — The 12-hour time difference between here and Tokyo made it rough when it came to watching something fresh. If you weren’t a night owl, much of what happened could be known before you watched it on TV.
I did manage to watch the men’s basketball gold medal game between the United States and France and it was a fantastic game featuring many NBA players. Kevin Durant was the game’s MVP and credit to him and the other NBAers who traveled to Tokyo after a long season.
What I also liked was some of the rules differences between the international game and NBA. While I’d rather keep the game length at 48 minutes if I was looking at rules changes to make the NBA game better — the olympics were fine with a 40-minute setup, thus a quicker game — I did enjoy the much more empowered officiating that didn’t buy the non-basketball type moves that draw fouls in the NBA. Less video reviews of course and officials just didn’t take as much crap from the players.
Players knocking the ball off the rim without penalty was interesting. That’s allowed outside the NBA. Interesting. Technicals counting as personal fouls, much like we have in high school rules, and players only getting five instead of six in the NBA cleans up the theatrics of players as well. Not that wasn’t any complaining, but it did help lessen the whining.
Track and field is always entertaining and the anticipation of watching Johnsonburg native Michael Shuey throw the javelin was dampened by his lower leg injury he apparently suffered in his opening throw. He did not record a distance in his three preliminary throws.
At 27, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Shuey has a career still ahead of him. He was ranked 20th in the world going into Tokyo and just threw a career-long 280 feet, 10 inches in July in a pre-Olympic tune-up event. That distance, reportedly, has been exceeded by three other U.S. javelin throwers in history.
In his social media post after the Olympics, Shuey figures on a five- to seven-week recovery from his injury.
BASEBALL TALK — For the national media to ignore the vast difference in revenue-gaining ability between Major League Baseball teams and rip franchises for not spending money in trying to be “competitive” is not responsible reporting.
There are worse teams in MLB than the Buccos, who have brighter futures than some others like the Baltimore Orioles, who are on their way to a third straight season with 100 or more losses excluding last year’s 60-game schedule.
The Pirates are pretty much unwatchable as well and are just over the century mark with a projected finish of 103 losses at this point.
The long view for losing franchises is the way to go if there’s no salary cap, and hope they can assemble and develop a competitive and affordable roster.
But please, enough of Gregory Polanco. There’s no long view for this dude in a Pirates uniform, right? Give anyone his at-bats, please.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSKinny1969.