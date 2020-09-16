While it’s Week 2 of the high school football season for the coverage area squads, it’s the first week of a full slate of games across District 9 as the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble Region teams begin play actually Thursday night.
Elk County Catholic hosting Cameron County at Dutch Country Stadium kicks off the delayed Bubble Region — it’s actually been called the IU9 Northern Region for Big School and Small School teams — due to the IU9 mandate that covers 10 football schools in McKean, Potter, Cameron and Elk counties. No school is permitted to play a regular-season contest against a non-IU9 team without mandatory suspension of the schedule for a period of time.
Meanwhile, the Non-Bubblers head into Week 2 looking to continue some momentum. For the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights, the scenario is the same. Both want to go 2-0.
The Bulldogs are home again to face Brockway, which was dumped 37-7 by Union/ACV last Friday in Brockway. The Falcon Knights, meanwhile, are on the road again at Keystone, which pummeled Sheffield 86-0 last Saturday afternoon in Warren County. Both games are set to kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
While rumblings of changes in crowd policy are starting due to the recent ruling that stated that Governor Tom Wolf’s moves during the COVID-19 pandemic on closures and limitations on gatherings were unconstitutional.
Reaction to that ruling will vary in timing, but the Karns City school district announced earlier this week that fans will be permitted at sporting events, but will be required to wear masks and follow CDC social distancing guidelines.
So stay tuned on that front. Here’s a closer look at both of this week’s games:
Brockway (0-1) at
Redbank Valley (1-0)
The Bulldogs had no trouble handling Curwensville in last week’s 44-0 rout that saw them outgain the Golden Tide, 431-61, with all of those yards allowed going through the air. Meanwhile, the Rovers struggled similarly with the Falcon Knights and managed just 105 yards with minus-35 yards on the ground.
On paper, it appears to be a breeze, but Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold isn’t entertaining that theme at all.
“Our goal is to go 1-0 this week and that means preparing properly for the Rovers,” Gold said. “We’re happy with our start but we’re never content. Every one of us, coaches included, can always be better. We will take our weaknesses from Friday and work to develop them into our strengths.
“Historically, Brockway is a very solid program and we need to be sure that we are aware of the ways in which they could beat us and develop a plan this week for the kids to execute on Friday that will put us in the best possible position to accomplish our goal of going 1-0 this week.”
The Rovers have a new coach in Jake Heigel, who replaced Tom Weaver following last year’s 3-7 season. The Rovers are still in Class 2A, but were scheduled to play in the Small School South this year.
The Rovers look to quarterback Conner Ford, running back Tanner Morelli and receiver Ben Glasl as their top playmakers. Morelli’s 80-yard kick return in the fourth quarter with the Falcon Knights leading 37-0 accounted for the Rovers’ lone points. Ford completed 10 of 17 passes for 105 yards but was intercepted three times. Glasl caught two passes for 22 yards.
Redbank Valley enjoyed a balanced night on both sides of the ball last week as quarterback Gunner Mangiantini completed 10 of 11 passes for 129 yards, threw four TD passes and ran for another and 57 yards on the ground. Hudson Martz and Ray Shreckengost ran for 101 and 69 yards respectively and the defense had seven different players combine for eight sacks as it dominated the line of scrimmage.
All that in front of what was a bizarre nearly empty stadium with some limited number of fans in the seats and the rest outside watching through the fence. Throw in the blowout feel of things and it was a somewhat quiet night.
“It was certainly the most unique environment I have ever been a part of as a player or coach,” Gold said. “I told our guys before the game that while it may seem odd, all we need to play is a field, referees, another team, and a scoreboard and we had all of those despite not having fans beyond the senior parents. Everything we do is for the kids so them getting to play is what is most important.”
This is the 65th meeting between former Little 12 Conference/KSAC rivals and the first regular-season matchup between the two teams since the Rovers left the KSAC after 1998. Since then, the Rovers have beaten the Bulldogs in four playoff matchups in 2005, 2011, 2014 and 2015. The all-time series sits at 35-26-3 in favor of Brockway.
Union/ACV (1-0) at
Keystone (0-1)
The Falcon Knights don’t have to spend any time mulling over how easily Keystone beat Sheffield in last week’s 86-0 whitewashing. There’s very little to glean from a game featuring a team that might not make it through the season.
Now last year’s matchup with the Panthers? That still resonates with the Falcon Knights, who were dumped 44-14. The Panthers led 30-6 by halftime and piled up 361 rushing yards with two players, Nick Weaver and Taylar Altman, who both went over 100 yards and return this year as seniors.
“We have a lot of work to do this week,” Union/ACV head coach Brad Dittman said. “We want to clean up some details we saw on film from Brockway and obviously there’s a lot of good things, but there’s stuff we can continue to try to get better at so we want to focus on that this week. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but we understand it’s a big game and Keystone is a good football team. We have our hands full, so we need to prepare for that Friday night.”
Both Weaver (1,140 yards, 16 TDs) and Altman (914 yards, 7 TDs) had strong years last season. Last week, 10 players carried the ball and five different carriers ran for TDs. Weaver and Altman combined for just four carries and 55 yards with Weaver scoring twice. The Panthers led 79-0 at halftime and did all they could manage to keep things from getting even worse.
The Falcon Knights, meanwhile, were balanced as usual in their win over the Rovers, outgaining Brockway 235-70 with quarterback Tanner Merwin running for 72 yards and two scores while passing for 56 yards and another TD.
The defense limited the Rovers to minus-35 yards and created four turnovers, three of them interceptions by Karter Vogle, Eli Penny and Bailey Crissman. Penny returned his pickoff for a touchdown.