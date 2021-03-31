NEW BETHLEHEM — One year ago, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team looked to rebound from a 7-8 season with four regulars lost to graduation.
This week, ending a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the PIAA canceling the spring season, the Bulldogs are back on the diamond.
Two seniors would’ve been on last year’s roster. This year, there are seven seniors on a 21-man roster that also has seven freshmen.
It’s head coach Craig Hibell’s eighth season, if you count last year.
“I think the kids have embraced all the extra work that goes into the season so far,” said Hibell, noting that the somewhat dry March weather has helped. “We had kids who were enjoying base running last week and I think that’s the first time we’ve ever had that. Everybody is excited to get outside and take ground balls, fly balls and batting practice, but when they’re enjoying practicing rundowns, first and thirds, base coverages and base running, that kind of tells you that the kids appreciate we’re just back out there.”
The Bulldogs were scheduled to visit Keystone Monday and host C-L Tuesday. They’ll try to pick up where they were trying to start a year ago with high hopes considering Hibell has a couple of strong arms leading the pitching staff.
“Losing two seniors, we didn’t have nearly as much lost opportunity last year with two seniors, but everybody still lost an underclassman year,” Hibell said. “We were looking to rebound after getting bounced from the playoffs pretty bad (17-2 loss to Karns City in first round) early. And you have to wait two years to rebound from that. So that’s something that’s big for us, trying to erase some bad memories and waiting an extra year to do that.”
His top two pitchers saw action two years ago, senior left-hander Hudson Martz and junior righty Bryson Bain. They accounted for over 60 percent of the team’s innings in 2019, Martz going 2-4 with a 3.84 earned run average in 27 1/3 innings with 32 strikeouts and Bain 3-3 with a 5.54 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 24 innings.
“Hudson didn’t have a good win-loss record as a sophomore, but he held a lot of good teams to just a few runs on multiple occasions, so we expect big things out of him,” Hibell said. “He’ll provide a lot of good innings for us and he’s durable and go long into games and bounce back quick. Bryson is more of your traditional righty, but definitely has talent and between the two of them, I feel pretty confident that any day one of those two step on the mound, we have a pretty good chance of winning the ball game.”
From there, sophomore Tate Minich will provide some back-end closer support, coming out from behind the plate where he’ll start at catcher. Hibell is high on Minich’s defensive ability and value as a hitter. He’ll likely lead off.
“He’s going to be a big-time player for us this year and I really like him in short-inning situations to come from behind the plate and shut a team down late in the game,” Hibell said.
Seniors Kobe Bonanno and Richie Leasure, sophomore Cam Wagner, and freshmen Owen and Mason Clouse, and Mathew Kozma make up the rest of the pitching staff.
Martz will be at first base when he’s not on the mound while Bain is the shortstop when he’s not pitching. Leasure will be at first when Martz is pitching while sophomore Ty Hetrick covers for Bain at shortstop if he’s pitching, or works at second with senior Jimmy Gundlach.
Senior Kobe Bonanno will start at third when he’s not on the mound with Gundlach filling in there as well if needed. Gundlach, who started at catcher as a freshman and sophomore, will be behind the dish when Minich isn’t there.
Senior Isaac Park anchors the outfield in center with Wagner and perhaps Gundlach flanking him in left and right. Both Clouses will also give the team valuable depth in the corner spots as well.
The Bulldogs are a definite contender in what should be a very competitive Class 2A chase for the District 9 title. Other teams expected to be in the mix this year are at least Brookville, Johnsonburg and Kane. As of now, two teams qualify for the PIAA playoffs.
“A lot of these guys who have varsity experience are seniors and even Bryson as a freshman two years ago and then the younger guys we have don’t seem to be intimidated at all by the varsity level,” Hibell said. “So I think we have a good combination of youth, experience and kind of some fearless rookies. I like the direction we’re going to be heading. We have potential to be a team that makes some noise in the playoffs and competes for a conference championship.”
Hibell’s staff includes Ryan Radaker, Brady Carrier and Blane Gold.
ROSTER
Seniors: Hudson Martz, Richie Leasure, Kobe Bonanno, Isaac Park, Coltin Bartley, Jimmy Gundlach, Nico Kozma.
Juniors: Bryson Bain, Jeff Douglas
Sophomores: Trevor Rearick, Peyton Rearick, Tate Minich, Ty Hetrick, Cam Wagner.
Freshmen: Ty Carrier, Mathew Kozma, Owen Clouse, Mason Clouse, Cole Lufsey, Kaeden Neiswonger, Brandon Ross.
SCHEDULE
March
29-at Keystone, ppd.
30-C-L (13-5 W)
April
6-Union
12-at A-C Valley
14-Keystone
15-at Forest Area, 4 p.m.
19-Brookville
20-at Moniteau
22-Forest Area
23-Clarion
26-at C-L
29-Moniteau
May
4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
6-at Cranberry
12-at Karns City, TBA
14-Brockway
17-at Union
— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.