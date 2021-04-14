Both Redbank Valley and Union baseball teams had their Monday games wiped out because of wet fields and a rainy afternoon on Monday.
Redbank Valley’s trip to A-C Valley and Union’s home game with Karns City were postponed.
Some creative scheduling got the Bulldogs on the field Tuesday with a trip to Forest Area in Tionesta. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but moved up for more favorable conditions.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 with another 10-Run Rule win, 11-0 in five innings.
Pitchers Cam Wagner gave up four hits while striking out seven and walking one in four innings with Richie Leasure striking out two in a hitless fifth to secure the win.
At the plate, Wagner and Mason Clouse each had two hits with a double. Clouse drove in three runs. Kobe Bonanno ripped a two-run homer in the third inning. Ty Hetrick doubled and drove in two runs.
Wednesday, the Bulldogs host Keystone at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Wednesday while 0-3 Union hosts A-C Valley. Thursday.
The Bulldogs host Brookville Monday.
Last Thursday, the Bulldogs blanked the Knights 11-0, as Wagner and Ty Carrier combined on a three-hitter in the five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule also at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The Bulldogs rapped 10 hits off Knight pitchers Bailey Crissman and Brock Jordan with Hudson Martz, Jimmy Gundlach and Ty Hetrick each having two-hit games.
Wagner, who went the first four innings while giving up all three Knights hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk, hit a three-run homer in the Bulldogs’ six-run first inning that saw them put the first seven runners on base with the first six coming around to score.
Crissman was knocked out of the game after Wagner’s homer. Bonanno singled in two runs and Gundlach singled in another before Wagner’s blast made it 6-0.
In the second inning, Martz led off with a triple and scored on Gundlach’s two-out single to make it 7-0. Hetrick led off the bottom of the third with a single and scored on Tate Minich’s one-out single.
The Bulldogs ended the game in the bottom of the fifth when Coltin Bartley led off with a triple to right field, then scored on an error. Jeffrey Douglas ended the game when he doubled in Bonanno with two outs.
Union’s hits came from Christian Rodgers with a one-out single in the first inning and a two-out single in the third, and a Doug Huffman one-out single in the fourth.
Carrier threw the top of the fifth for the Bulldogs, striking out two.
Brock Jordan completed the game on the mound for the Knights, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up eight hits while striking out six and walking three.
Last Wednesday at Kane, the visiting Knights lost 12-2 in six innings, the game also ended via the 10-Run Rule with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
The Wolves pitching duo of Andrew Jekielek and Bobby Rumcik combined on a one-hitter as the lone safety for the Knights came on a one-out single from Trey Fleming in the first inning.
Christian Rodgers scored both runs for the Knights, in the first inning walking and eventually scoring on Bailey Crissman’s sacrifice fly. Rodgers walked again in the third and scored on an infield error.
Jekielek started and gave up the single to Fleming while striking out three and walking three. Rumcik struck out five and walked one in his three innings.
Rumcik and Carson Whiteman each had two hits for the Wolves with Jekielek hitting a double as they scored in all but one of their six at-bats.
Tony Salizoni, Carter Terwint and Gavin Marsh threw for the Knights, combining to give up six hits while walking 13.