NEW BETHLEHEM — Shutting out a team it lost to last year was another item to check off the list for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday night on Homecoming.
With bigger games ahead for sure after last Friday’s 21-0 blanking of previously unbeaten Smethport, the Bulldogs are home again this week in a Thursday night matchup against Curwensville, another longtime nemesis from the former Allegheny Mountain League.
It’s the first 6-0 start for the Bulldogs since 2014, their first shutout since last year’s 49-0 romp at Sheffield and first at home since a 14-0 win over Union/A-C Valley in 2016.
“We wanted the shutout,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “Any time you can shut down a northern team and get a shutout, that’s huge. I would take 21-0 win over a (former) AML team over a Mercy Rule win over anyone else for sure.”
Gold was happy with what he saw, his defense playing with a bit more edge with challenges ahead. After Curwensville, it’s off to unbeaten Coudersport Oct. 12. Right now, the Falcons and Bulldogs are the only teams without a loss in Class 1A.
“I’m incredibly proud of them,” said Gold. “We’ve preached since day one that offense has never been an issue here. We’ve struggled defensively. Last year we were knocked out of the playoffs with a 52-7 loss (to Coudersport), so it’s been preaching defense since day one, doing it with intensity and enthusiasm and our guys need to know where that line is at. Sometimes, they crossed that tonight, but to see the intensity and enthusiasm, I was proud that Smethport had no answer for that.”
The Bulldogs outgained the Hubbers (4-1), 298-78. Smethport actually ran more plays, 52, but of that total, 28 went for zero yards or less and just three plays went for over six yards, the longest being a 10-yard run by quarterback Noah Lent.
But Lent mostly ran for his life against the Bulldogs, who sacked him eight times for 49 yards in losses, including 3 1/2 of those sacks came from senior end Ethan Hetrick with two from Joe Mansfield and one each from Brenden Shreckengost and Hudson Martz. Kobe Bonanno shared a sack with Hetrick.
“Once we got the feel of the game, we decided to stay in our base set and let the guys make plays and they fortunately, they did that,” said Gold, although the Bulldogs were flagged 11 times for 127 yards.
“We talked a little about it, but some of the mistakes we made up 14-0, 21-0 is going to cost us in a 14-7 game, so we need to be smarter with our decisions and keep our composure and understand when the whistle blows that you need to get back to the huddle,” said Gold, who was scolded by the officiating crew in a quick huddle with both coaches following the final point-after kick that had both teams pushing and shoving in the interior line after that play.
Quarterback Gunner Mangiantini sparked the Bulldogs’ offense that didn’t enjoy as much dominance up front as the defensive side of things did as the Hubbers keyed mostly on running backs Ray Shreckengost and Bonanno.
Both had decent games, Shreckengost 60 yards on nine carries and Bonanno 41 yards on six attempts, but it was Mangiantini who hurt the Hubbers the most, scoring twice on runs of 5 yards in the second quarter and 51 yards in the third quarter. He finished with a career-high 122 yards on 10 carries.
“I think Gunner playing the option is some of the best QB play I’ve seen here with that,” Gold said. “He’s pulling the ball at times and is fooling us. He missed six games last year, so he’s still inexperienced, and some of the reads he’s making, he was a big, big asset for us.”
Martz’s 2-yard TD run capped off the Bulldogs’ best drive of the night on their second possession that went 95 yards on 12 plays. Mangiantini had a few keepers that keyed the drive, a 6-yarder on third-and-one from the Bulldogs’ 34 and a 20-yarder that got the Bulldogs into Hubbers territory at the 35. Bonanno’s 20-yard run to the 9, set up Martz’s run three plays later with 9:33 left in the second quarter.
With just 1:59 left before halftime, the Hubbers punted away to the Bulldogs, who took over at the Hubbers’ 49. Despite a 15-yard holding penalty pushing them back to their own 36 on the first play, the Bulldogs managed to find a way to score. Mangiantini’s 29-yard scramble and 28-yard pass to Sam Hetrick two plays after that put the Bulldogs at the Hubbers’ 5.
On a read-option handoff with Shreckengost, Mangiantini had the ball knocked away by a Hubbers defender. However, he picked up the ball and ran it in for his first of two TDs.
“We practice those plays knowing when to scoop and when to fall on it and Gunner knew he could scoop that, which was huge,” Gold said.
With as much as the Bulldogs were dominating defensively, a two-touchdown lead with a half to go seemed to be too much for the Hubbers to overcome.
It was, as Sam Hetrick intercepted Lent on the first play of the second half. The Hubbers reached the Bulldogs’ 37 on the next possession and punted, then as time was running out advanced to the Bulldogs’ 8. On fourth down, Martz sacked Lent for a seven-yard loss and the Bulldogs kneeled out the clock for the shutout.
The Bulldogs’ lone score of the second half came late in the third quarter. On second-and-five, Mangiantini took a keeper around the left side and raced the distance for his 51-yarder.
On the point-after attempt made by Anthony Baileys, players from both teams had to be separated after a pushing and shoving match ensued at the line of scrimmage. Luckily for either team, no one was ejected.