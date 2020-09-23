BROCKWAY — For the second time in three games to start the season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs lost to Brockway.
Ryan Lin led the Rovers with a pair of goals, while freshman Evan Botwright and Marcus Bennett also scored. Noah Bash had two assists for the Rovers (4-1), who were off a 16-0 win at Forest Monday night.
Bulldogs goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti put in a solid night in the net, stopping 17 shots, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get anything going against the Rovers.
The quirky schedule has the 0-3 Bulldogs, who lost 4-1 at home last Tuesday to Brockway, hosting Brookville Thursday and Forest Area Friday. Next Monday and Tuesday, they visit Karns City and Punxsutawney.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Sept. 17
C-L 2, Bulldogs 1
At the C-L Sports Complex, C-L’s Beau Verdill scored two second-half goals to help Lions get by the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs’ Koltin Kline scored on a penalty kick with 1:55 remaining to cut the lead to 2-1.
C-L (1-1) still had to withstand a furious rally by the Bulldogs to try and tie the game.
“We played hard tonight,” said Redbank Valley head coach AJ Blose. “In my mind, I thought we should have been able to come in here and win this game. We still have a lot of young guys who are still learning the game.”
Redbank Valley goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti made seven saves on seven shots in the first half while Tyler Bingham made four saves on the four shots for the Bulldogs which kept the score tied at zero after the first half.
Verdill scored his first goal when he was able to take control after a throw in by the Bulldogs and beat Magagnotti for a 1-0 Lions lead at the 20:57 mark of the second half.
The lead remained 1-0 until the 3:03 mark when Bailee Verdill made a nice crossing pass which Beau was able to put in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
“Beau knows he’s going to get marked every game,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “We will try and move him around a bit, but we know we also have other guys capable of scoring. Beau is still going to be our go to guy though.”
Kline then buried his penalty kick with 1:55 to cut the lead to 2-1.
C-L held a 12-9 edge in shots on goal with Magagnotti making 11 total saves and Bingham eight.
“I feel our goalie is the best in our district,” Blose said. “He’s fast, quick, and has great instincts. I feel like colleges should be taking a look at him because he could help any Division II or III school with the right coaching.”
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.