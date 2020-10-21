PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team heads into its final game of the year Wednesday at DuBois Central.
Tuesday at Punxsutawney, the Bulldogs were blanked 7-0 by the Chucks. The loss dropped them to 4-10-1 going into their game against the Cardinals.
The Bulldogs won’t be going to the playoffs.
In last Friday’s game, the Bulldogs notched a 3-1 win over visiting Franklin to stop a four-game losing streak. Koltin Kline scored a goal off an assist from Owen Clouse, then they reversed roles with Clouse heading in what was the Bulldogs’ third goal of the game.
The Bulldogs’ first goal came from Ty Sherry.