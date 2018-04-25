CLARION — Tuesday’s trip to Clarion County Park to take on the Clarion Bobcats was postponed for the 2-2 Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team.
That game is now scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to visit Forest Area Wednesday in Tionesta before hosting Cranberry Thursday. Next Monday, they visit North Clarion before hosting Karns City Wednesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 23
Karns City 3, Redbank Valley 0
At Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park, the Gremlins blanked the visiting Bulldogs behind the pitching of Tyler Yough.
Yough tossed a four-hitter, striking out five and walking two on an 81-pitch outing. Grayson Harman, Logan Wadding, Bryan Layton and Austin Leasure singled.
Grayson Harman went five innings on the mound for the Bulldogs, giving up seven hits and two walks while striking out four.
The Gremlins scored twice in the first inning on Jake Weckerly’s two-run single. They added another run in the fourth inning.
FRIDAY, April 20
Redbank Valley 2, Brockway 0
Hits and runs were at a premium Friday in Brockway, and it was the Redbank Valley baseball team that made the most of its lone scoring chance in the first inning to pull out a 2-0 win against the host Rovers.
The Bulldogs (2-1) strung together three of their four hits all in a row with two outs in that first frame, with a huge two-run triple to right by Kobe Bonanno proving to be the difference in the game.
From there, Redbank’s Bryan Layton outdueled Rover Tyler Serafini on the mound in a game neither pitched deserved to lose.
Layton allowed just three hits while striking out 12 and walking two in six innings to collect the win. Teammate Grayson Harman came on to toss a scoreless bottom of the seventh to finish off the combined shutout for the save.
The Redbank defense turned a pair of key double plays behind the duo in the sixth and seventh innings to help thwart any late comeback hopes for the Rovers.
As for Serafini, he ended up the hard-luck loser after going the distance. He gave up the two earned runs on four hits in seven innings of work. He struck out six and walked none.
“As good as his stat line looked, he (Layton) was having some control issues and missing some spots, but he was getting some good results out of his misses,” said Redbank coach Craig Hibell. “That’s what you ask for out of a senior who has been pitching for you for four years. I was proud of what he did today.
“They (Brockway) did a good job throwing outside fastballs and feeding curve balls off that, and we were maybe a little too patient at the plate. We had some strikeouts looking we need to work on, but we had the timely hit in the first with the two-run triple by Bonanno which was really all we could muster.”
The Bulldogs got all the offense they would need in the top of the first.
After Serafini got two quick outs, Layton and Blaney Brooks jump-started the rally with back-to-back singles. Bonanno then hit a line drive to right field that Brockway’s Zach Foradori initially broke in on. Those couple steps proved costly as the liner sailed over the head of the Rover for a triple that scored both runners.
Serafini promptly struck out Nick Smith to strand Bonanno at third, and the Bulldogs struggled to create an offense from there over the final six innings.
Logan Wadding singled with one out in the third bt was erased on a fielder’s choice but was quickly erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Layton, while Hudson Martz was hit by a pitch with two outs in the seventh.
They were the only three Bulldogs to reach base after Bonanno’s triple — and none advanced to second as Serafini retired 18 of the final 21 batters he faced.
Unfortuantely for Serafini, the Brockway offense struggled just as much against the duo of Layton and Harman.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.
