STRATTANVILLE — Racking up the numbers, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team pulled away in the second half to rout Clarion-Limestone, 79-49, last Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-1) had their Monday game at home against Brockway postponed to March 3. Wednesday, they host Cranberry before traveling to Clarion and Sheffield Friday and Saturday. Next Monday, they visit Karns City in a rematch of the Bulldogs’ season-opening win at home against the Gremlins.
Against the Lions, the Bulldogs ended a 14-game losing streak to their KSAC foe dating back to their last win which came at home on Jan. 22, 2010. The last Bulldogs win at C-L was Jan. 15, 2007.
The Bulldogs led from start to finish, 20-6 out of the gate and 22-13 by the end of the first quarter and 39-22 by halftime.
Redbank Valley pushed its lead to 43-22 to start the second half, but the Lions went on an 8-0 run to get within 43-30 by the 3:24 mark of the third. From there, it was all Bulldogs who pushed the lead back to 20 at 54-34 to start the fourth.
Eventually, the Bulldogs set the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion in the fourth.
Four of the seven players who got into the game for the Bulldogs scored, led by Chris Marshall’s 29 points, 19 coming in the first half. Marquese Gardlock scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half, 16 coming in the fourth quarter.
Bryson Bain turned in a triple-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Joe Mansfield added six points. Marshall added six rebounds while Gardlock finished with six rebounds and six assists.
Hayden Callen led the Lions with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Hesdon finished with 12 points.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
Redbank Valley 58,
Union 34
At home against the Knights, Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall scored 21 and 18 points respectively to lead the Bulldogs.
Bain scored 15 of his points in the second half. The Bulldogs built a 32-16 halftime lead and took a 42-26 advantage into the fourth after playing Union even at 10-10 in the third quarter.
Marquese Gardlock added six points while Landon Pence and Owen Magagnotti each scored five points.
Union got 18 points from Caden Rainey with no other player in double-figure scoring. Brock Jordan finished with six points.
L-V Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.