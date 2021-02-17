NEW BETHLEHEM — Piling up a 41-16 lead by halftime, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs blasted visiting Moniteau in a 69-29 win last Friday night.
The win hiked the Bulldogs’ record to 9-3 going into another busy stretch starting Wednesday at Keystone. Thursday, the Bulldogs host Erie First before Friday’s matchup with Clarion at home. Next week on Monday through Wednesday, the Bulldogs visit Forest Area (Marienville), host North Clarion and visit Moniteau.
Against the Warriors last week, Owen Magagnotti poured in a season-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Marquese Gardlock and Bryson Bain each scored 15 points while Chris Marshall added 10 points.
Gardlock’s 12 assists made his double-double while Marshall dished out nine assists and Bain finished with nine rebounds.
Quinton Scriven led Moniteau with nine points.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10
Redbank Valley 60,
Laurel 52
At New Castle against the WPIAL squad, the Bulldogs broke open a tie game going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Spartans 12-4 over the final eight minutes.
Bryson Bain, Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall led the scoring parade for the Bulldogs with 20, 18 and 14 points respectively.
The Bulldogs were up 29-26 at halftime before Laurel knotted it up at 48-48 going into the fourth quarter.
Sam Haswell scored 17 of his 28 points for Laurel in the third quarter alone, hitting five of his six 3-pointers in the quarter. Laban Barker scored 14 points.