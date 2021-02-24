NEW BETHLEHEM — Stopping a three-game losing streak, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team turned in a 49-point second half in an 80-49 rout of visiting North Clarion Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led the Wolves, 31-28, at halftime before a 24-13 third quarter started the momentum. They blitzed the Wolves, 25-8, in the fourth quarter.
Four players reached double figures in scoring led by Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain with 18 points apiece. Marquese Gardlock finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Owen Clouse came off the bench to score seven points.
The Bulldogs (9-6) honored their three seniors as well in Magagnotti, Ty Sherry and Landon Pence.
Thursday and Friday, the Bulldogs head to Moniteau and Cranberry. Next Monday and Wednesday, they host Venango Catholic and Brockway.
Monday’s game at Forest Area was postponed with a make up date to be announced.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY,
Feb. 20
Oil City 50,
Redbank Valley 42
At Oil City, the Bulldogs lost for the second time to the Oilers who led 29-22 at halftime.
The Bulldogs got 10 points apiece from Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall while Bryson Bain and Owen Magagnotti each finished with seven points.
Judias Johnson led the Oilers with 16 points while Isaiah Aeschbacher and Holden Stahl scored 12 and 11 points respectively.
FRIDAY, Feb. 19
Clarion 80,
Redbank Valley 62
At home against the Bobcats, the Bulldogs dropped a season sweep to their KSAC rival as the Bobcats put up 80 or more points on them for the second time this year.
Clarion, which beat the Bulldogs 82-67 at home back on Feb. 5, led 44-24 by halftime and once again rode the offense of Cal German and Beau Verdill who combined for 56 points.
German scored 29 points while Verdill added 21 of his 27 points in the first half. The Bobcats led 58-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Marquese Gardlock led the Bulldogs with 20 points, 14 coming in the second half. Bryson Bain finished with 15 points, all of them in the second half, and Chris Marshall added 12 points. Owen Magagnotti scored eight of his 10 points in the first half.
WEDNES., Feb. 17
Keystone 62,
Redbank Valley 46
At Knox, the Bulldogs took a six-point lead into the second quarter and were outscored 15-2 in a loss to the Panthers.
Keystone led 21-14 at halftime and extended the lead to 40-29 before outscoring the Bulldogs 22-17 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers put four players into double-figure scoring, led by Bret Wingard’s 18 points. Colin Say and Brandon Pierce finished with 16 and 15 points respectively. Logan Sell scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Three players scored for the Bulldogs, led by Chris Marshall’s 17 points. Bryson Bain and Marquese Gardlock scored 15 and 14 points respectively.