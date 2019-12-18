BROOKVILLE — Running into what turned out to be an unexpected buzz-saw, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were routed at Brookville.
Winning eight of 10 bouts on the mat while trading two forfeits with visiting Redbank Valley, the Raiders turned in a convincing 51-18 win of the Bulldogs on a Tuesday night when the Raiders unveiled the state championship banner of their senior heavyweight Colby Whitehill.
By the time Whitehill got to the mat and pinned yet another opponent — 11-0 with eight pins and 103 wins after reaching the century milestone at the King of the Mountain Tournament over the weekend — the night was decided as the Raiders were up 45-12 with two bouts left.
“It’s probably the best we’ve wrestled to this point, as a group, even though it’s early,” Klepfer said. “It was a good night for us and the program needed it. It’s been a rough six weeks and to come out like this and our first home match of the year and have a packed house like we did. it’s good to see them perform well. They really couldn’t have performed too much better as a group. I can’t think of any matches where we maybe could have done a little better. We just were pretty darn good tonight as a group. Once we get to full strength, I think will be even better.”
The lone wins for the Bulldogs on the mat came from Dalton Bish and Kris Shaffer, both decisions, at 138 and 145 pounds.
“They just have to get over that they’re wrestling somebody decent and it doesn’t matter who’s going out on the mat,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said of his now 2-1 Bulldogs. “You have to perform and we just didn’t perform tonight and they did. And once it got going, they just rolled with it. We were in the hole the all night. We had to go for falls and we couldn’t get them, and that’s even more frustrating.”
The Raiders had been forfeiting twice and this time around it was at 106 and 152 pounds where they stayed away from the Bulldogs’ Clarion University recruit Ethan Wiant at 152. The Bulldogs, who weighed in 21 wrestlers, gave two back at 126 to the Raiders’ state qualifier Owen Reinsel and Wyatt Kulik at 160.
The lopsided outcome was not expected by the Raiders’ head coach, who won his 249th career match.
“I thought at the end of the dual, it could come down to one or two matches going the other way and we possibly could have lost,” Klepfer said.
But nothing went wrong pretty much as the Raiders really set the tone for the night when Josh Popson took on returning D9 Class 2A 113-pounder Trenten Rupp, who bumped up to 132 when the Bulldogs forfeited to Reinsel.
Rupp took Popson down twice and gave up an escape to start the bout for a 4-1 lead, but Popson reversed Rupp before the end of the first, escaped and took Rupp down in the second for a 6-4 lead, then traded a takedown and reversal and led 8-6 late in the third period. From there, Popson reversed Rupp with 32 seconds left to secure a huge 10-6 win.
Popson was 10-17 last year.
“Josh puts in a lot of work,” said Klepfer of Popson. “He puts in a ton of work in the offseason, both in the spring and the fall. And he’s a competitor. He’s always, even last year where he was outclassed quite a bit, going out there and trying to score points.
“He was just in better shape tonight, I thought. It was very hot and I felt like he was the aggressor. It’s just kind of a stepping stone for him though. We’ve talked a lot where he’s got goals and he puts the work in to reach them.”
The win put the Raiders up 18-0 after four bouts. Cayden Walter decisioned the Bulldogs’ Ridge Cook 6-1 in the opener at 113 and Brayden Kunselman pinned Alex Carlson in 26 seconds at 120 before the Reinsel forfeit win.
The Bulldogs notched back-to-back wins at 138 and 145, but couldn’t get any bonus points as Dalton Bish downed Coyha Brown 7-1 at 138 and Kris Shaffer blanked Parker Shaffer 4-0 at 145 to make it 18-6.
The Raiders forfeited to Wiant at 152 and the Bulldogs gave up six to Wyatt Kulik at 160 to put the score at 24-12, but the Raiders scored bonus points in the next five bouts with three pins and a technical fall to put things away.
“Nothing worked for us tonight, everything worked for them and they wrestled good and we wrestled bad and that’s about all you can say about it,” Kundick said. “We didn’t want Ethan to get a forfeit, so we kind of made it work like that but then we had to just keep forfeiting, so we could get the same matchups we had. None of them worked out anyway, so it didn’t matter.”
Wyatt Griffin scored a 15-0 technical fall over Noah Anderson at 170, Jackson Zimmerman needed 23 seconds to pin Coltin Bartley at 182 and in one of the better matchups of the night, Elliot Park majored Hudson Martz, 12-3, at 195.
The other matchup to watch that could’ve happened did at 220 where Aiden Gardner bumped up to 220 for the Bulldogs to face Nathan Taylor. Gardner majored Taylor 10-1 last year in their dual matchup at 195.
This time around, a bigger Taylor dominated Gardner, put him to his back and pinned him in 62 seconds.
Whitehill made short work of Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight, finishing the final bout on the mat in 1:23.
The Bulldogs got their other six points from Cole Bish, who won by forfeit at 106 to end the night.
The Raiders (6-0) head to Falconer, N.Y., for a dual meet Friday night. The Bulldogs host their Christmas Duals Saturday.
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Dec. 12
Bulldogs 59,
Curwensville 12
At Curwensville, the Bulldogs won eight of 10 bouts on the mat and accepted three forfeits in win over the host Golden Tide.
Early on, it was the Tide up 12-0 after two pins to start the night at 170 and 182 pounds, but from there it was literally all Bulldogs as they won 11 of the next 12 bouts with neither team fielding a wrestler at 145.
Aiden Gardner, Dalton Bish, Kris Shaffer, Ethan Wiant and Noah Anderson all had pins. Gardner pinned Gage Roose in 58 seconds for the Bulldogs’ first win of the night at 195. Bish pinned Mitchell Sutika 42 seconds into the third period at 132, Shaffer pinned Zach Shaffer with 13 seconds left in their bout at 138, Wiant decked Adam Straw in the first period at 145 and Anderson closed the night with a first-period pin of Noah Brady at 160.
Also winning on the mat for the Bulldogs were Carsen Rupp, Cole Bish and Trenten Rupp. Carsen majored Brennen McCarty 13-4 at 220, Bish edged Jake Carfley 4-3 at 106 and Trenten Rupp majored Nik Fegert 12-4 at 126.
Kobe Bonanno, Ridge Cook and Alex Carlson accepted forfeit wins at heavyweight, 113 and 120 pounds.