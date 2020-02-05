DuBOIS — A banged-up and sickly Redbank Valley Bulldogs came up short in their semifinal opener against Port Allegany at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships at DuBois Area High School.
The Gators broke a 6-6 tie after four bouts with teams trading two decisions each from 160 through 195 and won the next eight bouts, two of them by forfeit, to build a 36-12 lead with two bouts remaining and wound up winning 36-22 to earn a finals rematch against Brookville.
For the Bulldogs, the loss dropped them to 16-3 going into Thursday’s Senior Night match against Cranberry. Their final dual meet is at Clarion on Feb. 13.
It was a disappointing quick exit for head coach Mike Kundick, who pretty much saw it coming.
“We’re beat up and we’re sick and it showed,” he said. “We knew it, but if I knew what was going on today we probably wouldn’t even entered. It’s terrible. We have two kids injured, we have three kids pretty sick. They really sucked it up and showed up. I appreciate what they did, but you can’t be like that wrestling a team like Port (Allegany). They have a nice team.”
The Bulldogs, who forfeited at 113 and 138, got wins on the mat from Hudson Martz, Aiden Gardner, Kobe Bonanno and Ethan Wiant.
Martz got the Bulldogs on the board first with a 8-6 decision over Dalton Distrola at 182 pounds. Gardner tied things up at 6-6 with his 5-2 win over Derek Kallenborn at 195. Port’s Justin Young had his hands full somewhat against Ray Shreckengost at 220 with his 5-2 win to give the Gators a 9-6 lead five bouts into the match.
“Aiden just came back and Ray did a fantastic job against their 220-pounder,” Kundick said. “Ryan has a bum leg, but that kid is tough.”
Bonanno gave the Bulldogs their last lead at 12-9 with a first-period pin of Owen Roboski at heavyweight. It was 36-12 before the Bulldogs got their next win from No. 7-ranked Wiant at 145 as he majored Montgomery Tanner 10-0 for win No. 101.
The Gators forfeited to Gage Snyder at 152 to set the final score.
“I don’t want to say we did good, but they all hung in there,” Kundick said. “They knew coming in, it’s hard to wrestle when you know coming in you really don’t have of a chance to win a match unless something special happens and it just didn’t happen.”
The District 9 Championships for the individuals is Feb. 21-22 in Clearfield. That’s the new focus for the Bulldogs moving forward, along with getting healthier.
“It’s concentrating on each individual now on their own,” Kundick said. “We have two more dual meets, but they don’t mean anything and we have three weeks to get ready for districts and that’s individual districts and that’s what we’re going to concentrate on. We have to try to get healthy, first of all, and I mean this is like the third round of this crap, whatever it is, and we have to get rid of it. I mean if we have to take couple days off we’re just going to take a couple days off.”
Meanwhile, Brookville grinded its their third straight win of the year against a talented Johnsonburg team in a 40-30 semifinal win before pulling away early then holding off Port Allegany in the finals for a 39-33 victory.
It’s back to the PIAA Championships in Hershey for the Raiders starting Thursday at Giant Center in a first-round matchup against District 2 champion Tunkhannock, which beat Lackawanna Trail 40-25 in their district final.
CHAMPIONSHIP
BROOKVILLE 39,
PORT ALLEGANY 27
170-Isaak Bumgarner (P) pinned Hayden Kramer (B), 3:42. (0-6).
182-Elliot Park (B) maj. dec. Dalton Distrola (P), 10-1. (4-6).
195-Cole LaBenne (B) maj. dec. Derek Kallenborn (P), 12-3. (8-6).
220-Nathan Taylor (B) pinned Justin Young (P), 3:04. (14-6).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (B) pinned Owen Roboski (P), :23. (20-6).
106-Cayden Walter (B) pinned Chase Weimer (P), 1:37. (26-6).
113-Owen Reinsel (B) maj. dec. Bryent Johnson (P), 10-0. (30-6).
120-Brayden Kunselman (B) dec. Scott Fuller (P), 6-1. (33-6).
126-Braedon Johnson (P) pinned Josh Popson (B), 1:13. (33-12).
132-Isaiah Caden (P) won by forfeit. (33-18).
138-Eli Petruzzi (P) pinned Coyha Brown (B), 1:56. (33-24).
145-Montgomery Tanner (P) dec. Parker Fleming (B), 6-5. (33-27).
152-Wyatt Kulik (B) pinned Ethan DeBockler (P), 1:38. (39-27).
160-Taro Tanaka (P) won by forfeit. (39-33).
SEMIFINAL
PORT ALLEGANY 36,
REDBANK VALLEY 22
160-Taro Tanaka (P) dec. Noah Anderson (R), 7-0. (3-0).
170-Isaak Baumgarner (P) dec. Coltin Bartley (R), 7-5. (6-0).
182-Hudson Martz (R) dec. Dalton Distrola (P), 8-6. (6-3).
195-Aiden Gardner (R) dec. Derek Kallenborn (P), 5-2. (6-6).
220-Justin Young (P) dec. Ray Shreckengost (R), 5-2. (9-6).
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) pinned Owen Roboski (P), 1:00. (9-12).
106-Chase Weimer (P) dec. Cole Bish (R), 6-0. (12-12).
113-Bryent Johnson (P) won by forfeit. (18-12).
120-Scott Fuller (P) dec. Ridge Cook (R), 6-1. (21-12).
126-Braedon Johnson (P) pinned Trenten Rupp (R), 5;27. (27-12).
132-Isaiah Caden (P) dec. Dalton Bish (R), 6-1. (30-12).
138-Eli Petruzzi (P) won by forfeit. (36-12).
145-Ethan Wiant (R) maj. dec. Montgomery Tanner (P), 10-0. (36-16).
152-Gage Snyder (R) won by forfeit. (36-22).