BROCKWAY — The Redbank Valley wrestling team competed with a heavy heart Tuesday night and used a strong team effort to help lift up head coach Mike Kundick with an emotional 43-33 victory at Brockway.
The match started a little less than 24 hours after Kundick’s father — legendary Bulldogs’ coach Ben Kundick — passed away Monday night at home at the age of 88.
The elder Kundick, who was still very much involved in the community and made his presence felt around the wrestling team, guided Redbank wrestling program for 22 seasons over two stints before retiring in 1993 with a 207-73-1 dual meet record.
Grieving their loss, the Bulldogs went out and put together a performance even the elder Kundick would have approved of. The Bulldogs got big pins from sophomore Kris Shaffer and senior Ethan Wiant in a match that came down to the final two bouts because of a valiant effort from the host Rovers.
Brockway (6-5) helped offset some of the free points it was forced to give us but recording five falls. Two of those forfeit wins at came late in the match at 182 and 195, as Brockway elected to bump returning state qualifier Eric Johnson up to 220 in hopes of winning the match.
Those forfeit wins by Hudson Martz (182) and Aiden Gardner (195) gave Redbank a 40-30 lead with two bouts to be wrestled. Redbank foiled the Rovers’ plans though as Ray Schreckengost scored a late reversal to save a team point and hold Johnson to an 8-2 victory.
Schreckengost sealed his team’s victory despite the loss, as Brockway needed bonus points from Johnson if it was to pull out the win. The Bulldogs are now 14-2 on the season.
With the final outcome decided, Redbank’s Kobe Bonanno and Brockway’s Gavin Thompson closed out the night with a good old-fashioned heavyweight bout in which the pair combined to score five escapes in eight-plus minutes.
Bonanno came out on the winning side, 3-2, when he escaped from the bottom 12 seconds into the final 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period to set the final score at 43-33.
“Dad would have been proud of that effort,” said Kundick. “The kids wrestled tough. We gave us some points, but they (Brockway) have some really good kids. It’s a shame they have to forfeit. It would have been a lot better.
“They forfeited to some of my better kids, but they played a smart move forfeiting those upperweights and going with Ray (vs. Johnson). But, Ray did a fantastic job. And Kobe is wrestling so good at heavyweight. Sometimes at heavyweight you have to win those triple overtime matches, and he did that tonight.
“We’ve had a tough three weeks, fighting the flu or whatever this virus is. It’s just wiped us out. I’m just fortunate we have enough kids we move people around and fill a team. Things are coming around now where we’re all pretty much healthy now, and we’re peaking at the right time. I hope so because we’re working for the district duals right now and try to win districts. Everybody has to be healthy and wrestle like they did tonight though.
“This was a great dual meet, when both teams are into it and standing up and cheering. That makes it so much better and exciting. I would like to thank all of Brockway — the team, coaches and fans — for their hand shakes and support. What a great tribute to our dad.”
Following a prematch moment of silence for Ben Kundick, the match had a tradition start at 106 pounds. And, Redbank opened with forfeit wins from Cole Bish and Ridge Cook to grab an early 12-0 advantage.
Brockway then welcomed back returning state qualifier Mark Palmer, who pinned Bulldog Alex Carlson in 1:17 at 120 to put the Rovers on the board. The bout was Palmer’s first since Dec. 18.
Redbank countered with a bonus-point win from Trenten Rupp at 126.
The Bulldog used a pair of first-period takedowns to jump out to a 4-1 lead on Rover Adam Stine before upping that advantage to 6-1 with another takedown just past the midway point of the second.
Park chose neutral in the third, but that played right into Rupp’s hands as he notched to more takedowns to go up 10-2 with 42 seconds remaining. Rupp couldn’t turn the Rover for backpoints, but he rode him out to come away with the 10-2 major decision to make it 16-6.
Brockway quickly cut into that deficit at 132, where Anthony Glasl scored a quick takedown against Dalton Bish before pinning the Bulldog in 1:42.
Redbank answered back with the falls from Shaffer and Wiant that created some breathing room for the Bulldogs at 28-12.
Shaffer employed the take-em down, let-em up approach at 138 vs. Garrett park, scoring four takedowns in the opening period en route to an 8-3 lead. Shaffer tacked on a fifth takedown early in the second period before pinning Park in 3:02.
As for Wiant, he notched the opening takedown against Tanner Morelli at 145 and never let the Rover up — securing the fall in 1:39.
Brockway didn’t go away quietly though, as ripped off three straight pins (152-170) to take its first and only lead of the night at 30-28.
Linkin Nichols started that run when he pinned Gage Snyder in 3:23 at 152. The Rover took a 2-0 lead into the second period, adding an escape and takedown before flattening Snyder.
Teammate Noah Bash needed just 58 seconds to deck Noah Anderson at 160, while Seth Stewart reversed Coltin Bartley to his back in the second period of a scoreless bout at 170 before pinning the Bulldog in 2:58.
Stewart’s fall put Brockway up two points, but the Rovers then elected to forfeit to both Martz and Gardner. Had Gardner (16-4) and Johnson (20-0) met, it would have been a rematch of last year’s D-9 semifinals won by Johnson, 6-3.
Instead, Brockway went for the dual-meet win only to have that the Bulldogs stave off that comeback attempt to improve.
“We offer our condolences to Redbank, especially Mike,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “Ben has been a staple in District 9 community forever.
“As for the match, it was a good dual meet and nice crowd and atmosphere. We knew on paper we could beat them, but the coin flip was really big. Not to take anything away from Redbank, but we lost the coin flip and just the way it fell tonight we weren’t able to get any matchups we needed or wanted.
“When you’re giving up 24 points, it’s tough to make up that point difference. We battled the best we could. We made some mistakes, and there were some times where we’d like to see them fight off their backs a little better. But, the kids who took mat and won for us did a nice job.”
Redbank Valley is off until Tuesday when it hosts St. Marys, while Brockway welcomes Mercer on Thursday.
REDBANK VALLEY 43,
BROCKWAY 33
106—Cole Bish (RV) won by forfeit. (6-0)
113—Ridge Cook (RV) won by forfeit. (12-0)
120—Mark Palmer (BW) pinned Alex Carlson, 1:27. (12-6)
126—Trenten Rupp (RV) maj. dec. Adam Stine, 10-2. (16-6)
132—Anthony Glasl (BW) pinned Dalton Bish, 1:42. (16-12)
138—Kris Shaffer (RV) pinned Garret Park, 3:02. (22-12)
145—Ethan Wiant (RV) pinned Tanner Morelli, 1:39. (28-12)
152—Linkin Nichols (BW) pinned Gage Snyder, 3:23. (28-18)
160—Noah Bash (BW) pinned Noah Anderson, 0:58. (28-24)
170—Seth Stewart (BW) pinned Coltin Bartley, 2:58. (28-30)
182—Hudson Martz (RV) won by forfeit. (34-30)
195—Aiden Gardner (RV) won by forfeit, (40-30)
220—Eric Johnson (BW) dec. Ray Schreckengost, 8-2. (40-33)
285—Kobe Bonanno (RV) dec. Gavin Thompson, 3-2 (UTB). (43-33)
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Jan. 19
Redbank Valley 51,
Ridgway 21
At Ridgway in the second matchup this year between the Bulldogs and Elkers, it was a 3-3 split on the mat but the forfeits meant the difference in the final score.
The Bulldogs held a 6-1 edge in freebies with no match at 126 pounds.
On the mat, the Bulldogs got wins from Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight, Ethan Wiant at 145 and Coltin Bartley at 182. Bonanno blanked Jacob Kunselman 3-0, Wiant pinned Armandt Rosario and Bartley decked Bailey Lewis.
Ridgway got wins at 132 with Gary Emerick’s 6-3 win over Trenten Rupp, 152 with Jacob Wickett pinning Gage Snyder and Hunter Wall pinning Noah Anderson at 160.
At the Coudersport Duals, the Bulldogs beat the Elkers, 46-24.