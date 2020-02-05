NEW BETHLEHEM — Trying to recover from a 19-point halftime deficit, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs came up short in a 65-55 non-league loss to visiting Punxsutawney Monday night.
The Bulldogs trailed 41-22 at halftime, but got it back to 10 by the end of the game as Bryson Bain caught fire late with 19 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Chris Marshall finished with eight points for the Bulldogs while Daren Byers had 21 to lead the Chucks, who improved to 6-11 overall.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, dropped to 5-14 with their fifth straight loss going into their KSAC-South game at Keystone Wednesday. They wrap up the schedule with two home games, Friday against Moniteau and next Wednesday against Brookville in a non-league affair.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan 31
Clarion 58, Redbank Valley 42
Also at home against the Bobcats, the Bulldogs couldn’t contain Cal German as he netted 27 points to go along with five assists and five steals.
Clarion got 13 points from Hunter Craddock while Nick Frederick also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points.
Chris Marshall led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Koltin Kline drilled three 3-pointers and had 13 points.
The Bulldogs honored their seniors during the night — Anthony Baileys and Declan Fricko.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29
Cranberry 75, Redbank Valley 67
At Seneca, the Bulldogs took a 55-53 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Berries rallied with the help of Matt McQuaide’s career night.
McQuaide scored 12 points in the fourth and finished with 40 points and 17 rebounds as the Berries pulled away with a 24-12 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
J.T. Stahlman also scored double figures with 17 points.
For the Bulldogs, Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall scored 18 and 16 points respectively. Owen Magagnotti finished with nine points while Declan Fricko added eight points.