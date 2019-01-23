NEW BETHLEHEM — After rallying from a 14-point deficit, then building a seven-point lead in the third quarter, it all came down to a buzzer-beater for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in Monday night’s game with Clarion.
As it turned out, Declan Fricko’s 3-pointer from the left wing just before the buzzer bounced off the rim and the Bulldogs dropped a 63-62 decision to the Bobcats.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who took a 7-7 record into Wednesday’s game at North Clarion.
Of the eight remaining games, six are on the road and six are rematches in games where the Bulldogs went 2-4. The goal is the playoffs and head coach Emmanuel Marshall feels that his team is on the right track.
“We got a good look at a three, but it didn’t fall and it just wasn’t our night,” Marshall said after the Bobcats loss. “We’re still improving and getting better, and we still have the opportunity to make the playoffs.”
An early 14-2 run by Clarion gave the Bobcats a 28-14 lead by the 4:31 mark of the second quarter. But the Bulldogs climbed out of that hole, grabbing a 35-34 lead on Keaton Kahle’s basket at the 5:32 mark of the third quarter.
A Kahle 3-pointer at the end of the third gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game at 47-40. Clarion erased that margin with a 10-2 run to start the fourth and it was back-and-forth until late.
Clarion’s Nick Frederick broke a 56-56 tie and gave the Bobcats the lead for good with his basket with 1:27 left. Despite the Bulldogs misfiring on a few key possessions, poor free throw shooting by the Bobcats — 11-for-24 for the game and 7-for-16 in the fourth — kept the Bulldogs in it.
Chris Marshall’s 3-point play with 10.5 seconds left and two free throws with 4.2 seconds on the clock got the Bulldogs within 63-62. Clarion’s Josh Craig missed two free throws with 3.5 seconds left, allowing the Bulldogs to get a chance with Fricko’s shot at the end.
“The second half, our execution offensively wasn’t where it needed to be and I attributed that to Clarion’s defense. They played good defense,” Marshall said. “We missed some shots and turned it over close to 20 times and that’s right on the line where you’re going to lose. We got ourselves in the position at very end with opportunities.”
Chris Marshall had his second career 20-point game of his freshman year, turning in 20 with six rebounds. Kahle scored 11 points with eight rebounds and Nick Smith finished with 10 points. Bryson Bain added nine points with seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs shot it well from the 3-point line, canning 11 of 28 with five different players hitting at least one, including two from Gunner Mangiantini off the bench. He scored six points in his third varsity appearance.
“It was a good opportunity for me to plug (Gunner) in and he helped us with some good defense and he stuck two three,” Marshall said. “We’re trying to develop all of our players so come playoff time, we’ll be ready to go.”
Cal German led Clarion with 24 points. Frederick scored 17 points. The Bobcats won the rebound battle, 41-34, and turnover edge as well, 19-14. They improved to 7-7 with their third straight win.
The Bulldogs were missing big man Tanner Kerle, who was on an academic trip. He’d missed four of the team’s past five games, trying to get back from an injury as well.
“We have to rebound,” Marshall said. “It hurt not having Tanner because he’s force in the paint.”
Friday, the Bulldogs visit Karns City and then they’re off until next Wednesday at Union.
“I’m proud of them,” Marshall said. “They played right until the very end. I think another 10-20 seconds, we make it happen. But we have to come out ready to play at the beginning. We can miss easy layups or anywhere and the energy it took for us to get back in the game, they were tired at the end I think. It was and up-and-down game, a track meet.”
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 18
Bulldogs 70,
Cranberry 57
At Seneca, the visiting Bulldogs built a 10-point 38-28 advantage by halftime and beat the Berries.
Bryson Bain turned in a double-double performance with career-high 19 points with 11 rebounds and five assists. Keaton Kahle scored 20 points while Nick Smith and Chris Marshall added 13 and 11 points respectively.
Cameron Russell and J.T. Stahlman each scored 16 points for the Berries.
