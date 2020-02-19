CLARION — It was a quick night for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team in its dual meet season finale last Thursday at Clarion.
Real quick, that is.
With just four bouts wrestled, the Bulldogs scored a 66-16 win over the short-handed Bobcats. That finished out the Bulldogs’ season at 18-3.
Clarion actually won three of the four bouts contested with the Bulldogs’ Ethan Wiant pinning the Bobcats’ Peyton Means in the third period at 152. In the other bouts wrestled, Clarion’s Caleb Edmonds pinned Gage Snyder at 145, Cutter Boggess majored Noah Anderson 8-0 at 160 and Donavan Edmonds pinned the Bulldogs’ Coltin Bartley in the third period at 170.
But that was it as the Bobcats forfeited 10 bouts to the Bulldogs.
The 18-3 season actually creates an interested start to the Bulldogs’ season next year. The program is now up to 588 wins with head coach Mike Kundick’s career mark at 195-99.
The program’s winningest coach is his late father Ben at 207-73-1.
Win No. 12 next year will not only be the program’s 600th, but it will tie the two Kundicks at the top of the wins list for the program.