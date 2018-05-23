The threat of rain forced a hard decision for District 9 to postpone what was six baseball playoffs games on Tuesday— three in Class 1A and three in Class 2A.
That affected the fifth-seeded Redbank Valley Bulldogs and their opening-round matchup with the fourth-seeded Cranberry Berries in Seneca. They’ll try again Wednesday with the Bulldogs and Berries starting at 3:30 p.m.
The second round, or semifinals, is set to go Thursday, so it’ll be a one-day turnaround for the winners. The Bulldogs-Berries winner meets top-seeded Johnsonburg at a site to be determined.
Then next week, Thursday’s winners advance to the championship game scheduled for next Wednesday at Showers Field in DuBois at a time to be announced.
On the other side of the seven-team bracket, defending champion and No. 3 seed Brookville hosts No. 6 Curwensville while No. 2 seed Coudersport hosts Brockway.
The 9-7 Bulldogs lost to both the Berries and Johnsonburg earlier this season. On April 26 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the Berries squeezed out a 2-1 win over the Bulldogs despite Bryan Layton’s 17 strikeouts over six innings.
Then on May 11 in Johnsonburg, the Bulldogs fell 7-4 to the Rams, who broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 against the other side of the bracket, winning on the road at Brookville (14-6) on April 13 and Brockway (2-0) on April 20.
Last year, the Bulldogs fell to Brockway in the opening round at home, 4-2. The Rovers went on to lose to Brookville in the finals and the Raiders advanced to the PIAA semifinals before bowing out.
This year, the Class 2A champion advances to the PIAA playoffs which begin June 4 against the District 5 champion at a District 5 site to be announced.
In Class 1A, its also a seven-team bracket. Oswayo Valley gets a bye to Thursday’s semifinal round, meeting the 4-5 winner between Elk County Catholic and North Clarion. On the other half of the bracket, No. 3 Clarion hosts No. 6 Clarion-Limestone and No. 2 DuBois Central Catholic hosts No. 7 Cameron County.
Like Class 2A, Wednesday’s winners move to Thursday’s semifinals with all four of those teams advancing to next week since D9 sends three Class 1A teams to states. The final is set for next Tuesday at DuBois’ Showers Field.
Only two D9 teams are in Class 3A and Moniteau will square off against Karns City Thursday with the winner taking on the D5 champion, either Everett or Chestnut Ridge, next Tuesday at a D5 site in the sub-regional final.
In Class 4A on Wednesday, top-seeded St. Marys hosts No. 4 Bradford and No. 2 Punxsutawney hosts No. 3 Clearfield. The winners play in the final next Wednesday also at Showers Field in DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.