FRANKLIN — One day after a loss at DuBois, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers won six of nine bouts on the mat and took two forfeit wins in a 48-24 win at Franklin last Thursday night.
That put the Bulldogs’ dual meet record at 2-1 going into this week’s schedule. The Bulldogs moved their postponed home match with Brockway on Tuesday to Saturday prior to their match with McDowell (see column for schedule).
Wednesday, the Bulldogs visit Cranberry before another trip on Thursday to face Mars.
After Saturday, the busy schedule continues next week with Tuesday’s home match against Derry. Next Thursday, the Bulldogs host Indiana before next Saturday’s trip to Punxsutawney.
The Bulldogs sit at 590 program wins and head coach Mike Kundick’s career record is now 197-100, putting him three wins shy of the 200-win milestone and 10 wins from tying his late father Ben’s program-record wins total.
Against the Knights, all six of the Bulldogs’ wins on the mat came via the pin. Cole Bish pinned Dallas Ross in the first period at 113 pounds, Ridge Cook pinned Travor Hamilton in the second period at 120 and Trenten Rupp decked Logan Gavin in the first period at 138.
In the final three bouts of the night, Noah Anderson pinned Mason Criado in the first period at 172, Coltin Bartley pinned Hunter Stevens in the second period at 189 and Aidan Gardner pinned Kadein Karns in the second period at 215.
The Bulldogs took forfeit wins by Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight and Dalton Bish at 145. There was no bout at 132 and the Bulldogs forfeited at 160.
In last week’s match:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20
DuBois 38, Bulldogs 29
At DuBois, the Bulldogs needed a pin in the final bout and tie the match, thus winning by the most bouts won tiebreaker. That didn’t happen as the Beavers’ Austin Mitchell decisioned Dalton Bish 8-1 at 145 pounds.
Mitchell built an 8-0 lead, scoring a five-point move in the third period.
The Bulldogs won six bouts earlier. The Beavers led 23-0 after taking the first four bouts in a match that started at 152 pounds.
The Bulldogs won five straight bouts from 215 through 120 pounds. Their first win of the night came from Aidan Gardner and his 12-1 major over Zach Gallagher at 215. Kobe Bonanno pinned Ja’Reese Stowe in 44 seconds at heavyweight before Evans and Cole Bish notched their pins at 106 and 113.
At 120, Ridge Cook rallied in the third period for an 8-4 decision over Kam Stevenson. Down 4-3, he reversed Stevenson to start the third, then added a three-point nearfall to set the final.
The Bulldogs’ final win came with Trenten Rupp’s match-tying 9-1 major over Cadin Delaney at 132 pounds.
“Ridge wrestled a good match against a pretty formidable opponent and we had a couple of opportunities to get pins,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “Trenten had his kid on his back two or three times and just couldn’t get the fall. They did a good job, but we couldn’t get it done.”
Jake Krause pinned Baylee Anthony in one minute at 152, Ryan Gildersleeve picked up a pin of Noah Anderson at 172 with 10 seconds left in the bout,
Ryan White, after going up 8-7 late in the second period against Coltin Bartley at 189, pinned him with six seconds left before the end of the period.
Andrea Wilmouth, one of three female wrestlers in the DuBois lineup, picked up a forfeit win at 160. The other two — Aubree Donahue at 106 and Alison Young at 113 — were pinned by the Bulldogs’ Daniel Evans and Cole Bish respectively.
The Beavers took three of the final four bouts to get the win. Brendan Orr piled up an 8-0 lead against Duncan Blake at 126 and pinned him in the second period. Chandler Ho, ranked No. 8 in the latest Class AAA rankings by papowerwrestling.com, needed 43 seconds to pin Gavin Kerchinski to give the Beavers a 35-29 lead and set up Mitchell’s clincher.