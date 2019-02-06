PUNXSUTAWNEY — Picking the right time of the year to get on a hot streak, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team won its fourth straight game Monday night against Punxsutawney.
On the road against the Chucks, the Bulldogs notched a 69-56 non-conference win. They’re now 11-7 going into Wednesday’s game at Keystone.
With three of their next four games to close out the regular season in the KSAC-South, the Bulldogs could worm their way to the top of the division if they win that trio of games starting with the Panthers.
Friday, the Bulldogs host Moniteau and after a non-league trip to Brookville Monday, they’ll close the regular-season schedule with a game at Union next Wednesday.
Against the Chucks, the Bulldogs trailed 27-22 at halftime, but outscored the hosts 47-29 in the second half.
The Bulldogs got a huge game from freshman guard Chris Marshall who scored a career-high 27 points. Also chipping in with strong games were Keaton Kahle with 17 points and Nick Smith with 12 points.
The Chucks were led by Ethan Blose and Micah Kriebel, who scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
In last week’s other game:
Bulldogs 78,
A-C Valley 58
At home against the Falcons, the Bulldogs trailed 17-10 after the first quarter, but blitzed the visitors 55-27 in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 20-point KSAC-South win.
Nick Smith led the Bulldogs with 21 points while Keaton Kahle turned in a strong performance with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and one block. Tanner Kerle scored seven points and blocked eight shots.
For A-C Valley, Eddie Stevanus led the way with 20 points and Levi Orton scored 16 points.
Prior to the game, the Bulldogs honored their five seniors — Kahle, Smith, Logan Wadding, Kerle and Bryce Morgan.
