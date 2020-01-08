NEW BETHLEHEM — Improving to 12-2, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team kept some momentum going after last weekend’s Coudersport Duals title with a 52-19 rout of Punxsutawney at home Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won six of the 10 bouts contested and won forfeits at three weights. Both teams failed to enter a wrestler at 170 pounds.
Five of the Bulldogs’ wins came by pin. Kris Shaffer, Gage Snyder and Ethan Wiant got the night going from 138 through 152 with pins.
Ray Shreckengost and Kobe Bonanno had pins at 220 and heavyweight.
Also winning was Aiden Gardner, who notched a 9-0 major decision at 195 pounds against Avery Robinson.
Cole Bish, Ridge Cook and Alex Carlson won forfeits at 106, 113 and 120 pounds.
The Chucks got wins at 160, 182, 126 and 132. Grant Miller pinned Noah Anderson at 160, Josh Miller majored Coltin Bartley at 182, Ben Skarbek decisioned Trenten Rupp at 126 and Brady Smith pinned Jacob Kundick at 132.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to Ridgway Thursday and then Brockway next Tuesday. They’re back home again on Jan. 21 against St. Marys.
In last week’s action
SATURDAY, Jan. 4
Bulldogs win
Coudersport
Duals
At Coudersport last weekend, the Bulldogs captured the tournament title with a 5-0 record with wins over the hosts (57-18), Oswayo Valley (66-6), Sheffield (58-21), Ridgway (45-24) and Lewisburg (42-30).
The Bulldogs didn’t have a wrestler lose more than one bout with state-ranked Ethan Wiant and Dalton Bish going 5-0 on the mat. They were the only two wrestlers to not accept at least one forfeit. Wiant had four pins and an overtime win while Bish had two pins, two majors and a decision to his credit.
Also going unbeaten were Cole Bish and Aiden Gardner. Bish won three forfeits with two pins. Gardner also had three forfeits and two pins.
Ridge Cook, Alex Carlson, Noah Anderson, Coltin Bartley, Ray Shreckengost and Kobe Bonanno were all 4-1. Trenten Rupp finished 3-1.
Against Coudersport, the Bulldogs were 9-1 on the mat while giving up one forfeit and taking two with one double-forfeit at 160.
Oswayo Valley fielded just four wrestlers and the Bulldogs pinned all of them while yielding just a forfeit loss at 138.
The Bulldogs were 7-1 on the mat against Sheffield with each team forfeiting three bouts.
Against Ridgway, the Bulldogs and Elkers split their six bouts with the Elkers forfeiting five weights to the Bulldogs’ two with one double-forfeit at 126.
In a match that started at 132, Lewisburg led the Bulldogs 21-12 after seven bouts with three Redbank Valley forfeits at 138, 152 and 182. However, the Bulldogs won the four bouts by fall from Gardner, Shreckengost, Bonanno and Cole Bish to build a 36-21 lead with three bouts left.
At 120, Carlson wrapped things up with a first-period pin and the Bulldogs forfeited at 126 to set the final score.