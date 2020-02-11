NEW BETHLEHEM — Winning nine of 14 bouts with six pins and two forfeit victories, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team wrapped up their home schedule with a 51-26 win over Cranberry on Senior Night last Thursday.
Cole Bish, Trenten Rupp, Dalton Bish, Ethan Wiant, Hudson Martz and Ray Shreckengost picked up falls for the Bulldogs while Aiden Gardner decisioned the Berries’ Seth Yeager, 10-8 at 195 pounds.
The Bulldogs got forfeit wins at 138 and heavyweight with Jacob Kundick and Kobe Bonanno getting freebies.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 17-3, conclude their dual meet schedule Thursday at Clarion. Then it’s off to the individual postseason which begins with the District 9 Class 2A Championships Feb. 21-22 at Clearfield Area High School.
Prior to the match, the Bulldogs honored their seniors — Ethan Wiant and Alex Carlson.
BULLDOGS INDIVIDUAL RECORDS — Cole Bish (26-4), Alex Carlson (10-12), Ridge Cook (23-8), Brenden Shreckengost (1-4), Trenten Rupp (16-9), Jacob Kundick (3-7), Dalton Bish (20-8), Kris Shaffer (13-2), Gage Snyder (12-10), Ethan Wiant (29-0), Noah Anderson (9-17), Aiden Lehnortt (0-1), Zeldon Fisher (1-3), Coltin Bartley (12-14), Hudson Martz (14-9), Dustin Yarger (1-0), Carsen Rupp (9-4), Ray Shreckengost (13-9), Aiden Gardner (19-4), Kobe Bonanno (23-4), Cabe Carroll (3-2), Jacob Latuhihin (1-2).
REYNOLDS WINS PIAA DUALS TITLE ... AGAIN — The Reynolds Raiders topped Southern Columbia in the finals to claim yet another PIAA Class 2A Championship last Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
The key to the D10 Raiders’ title win? Clutch upsets of course, as usual. The match started at 220 pounds and it was Reynolds’ No. 22 Evan Miller edging No. 13 Max Tilletti, 6-5. Then at heavyweight, Reynolds’ No. 17 Rocco John-Daniello rallying late for a 9-3 win over No. 5 Lear Quinton.
Those two upsets were enough as the teams split the remaining 12 bouts. At 182, Bryce McClosky decisioned Southern Columbia’s Tyler Waltman, 5-0, to clinch the title. Then the Raiders forfeited to top-ranked 195-pounder Gaige Garcia to set the final.
That’s the fourth straight title for Reynolds, which has beaten Southern Columbia in the finals three straight years.
District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge beat District 11 champion Saucon Valley, 36-31, for third place.
D9 champion Brookville finished 2-2. The Raiders beat Tunkhannock of District 2, 42-33, in the first round then lost to Southern Columbia, 47-18, the quarterfinals. The Raiders secured a match on Saturday with a 32-31 Friday consolation win over Montoursville.
Then on Saturday, the Raiders lost to D11 runner-up Notre Dame-Green Pond, 41-28.
STATE RANKINGS — The latest Class 2A rankings has three Bulldogs ranked as per papowerwrestling.com, a pay site that covers that state’s wrestling extensively. Ethan Wiant is No. 7 at 145, Aiden Gardner No. 10 at 195 and Kobe Bonanno No. 18 at heavyweight.
Here are the D9 wrestlers ranked in Class 2A:
106 — 6. Cayden Walter, Brookville; 23. Chase Weimer, Port Allegany; 24. Wyatt Shaffer, Johnsonburg.
113 — 5. Owen Reinsel, Brookville; 6. Bryent Johnson, Port Allegany; 21. Mark Palmer, Brockway.
120 — 22. Brayden Kunselman, Brookville.
126 — 21. Braedon Johnson, Port Allegany.
132 — 2. Anthony Glasl, Brockway; 17. Nolan Shaffer, Johnsonburg.
138 — 13. Zach Holland, Curwensville; 24. Eli Petruzzi, Curwensville.
145 — 7. Ethan Wiant, Redbank Valley.
152 — 17. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 18. Jake Wickett, Ridgway.
160 — 8. Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg.
170 — 6. Cameron Whisner, Kane.
182 — 6. Teddy Race, Kane; 14. Tyler Watts, Johnsonburg; 24. Elliot Park, Brookville.
195 — 3. Eric Johnson, Brockway; 10. Aiden Gardner, Redbank Valley.
220 — 4. Nathan Taylor, Brookville; 17. Cale Ayers, Coudersport; 20. Justin Young, Port Allegany.
HWT — 1. Colby Whitehill, Brookville; 18. Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley.
RESULTS
REDBANK VALLEY 51, CRANBERRY 26
106-Cole Bish (R) pinned Michael Stanley (C), 2:27.
113-Austin Shoup (C) dec. Ridge Cook (R), 6-5.
120-Carter Stanley (C) pinned Alex Carlson (R), :14.
126-Trenten Rupp (R) pinned Evan Hepler (C), 5:20.
132-Dalton Bish (R) pinned Alexander Tafoya (C), 2:21.
138-Jacob Kundick (R) won by forfeit.
145-Garret Hogue (C) pinned Gage Snyder (R), 3:43.
152-Ethan Wiant (R) pinned Kevin Vonwormer (C), 1:31.
160-Daniel Wry (C) pinned Noah Anderson (R), 5:01.
170-Kody Deloe (C) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 3:07.
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Dakota Woolcock (C), :46.
195-Aiden Gardner (R) dec. Seth Yeager (C), 10-6.
220-Ray Shreckengost (R) pinned Xavier Barton (C), 3:02.
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) won by forfeit.