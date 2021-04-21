ALCOLA — An unbeaten run to start the season coming to an end with a big thud, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs ran into a buzz-saw from Brookville Monday afternoon at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The Bulldogs faced the powerful 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher Jace Miner, a Wichita State recruit who had just won MVP honors at Sunday’s Clarion YMCA and D9and10Sports.Com All-Star Basketball games and turned in likely the top times in D9 in the 100- and 200-dashes at Saturday’s track meet in Brookville.
Monday, it was back on the mound against the Bulldogs and Miner tossed a three-hitter, striking out 17 and walking none while hitting a batter in the Raiders’ 17-1 win that went seven innings.
Miner threw 98 pitches, 72 for strikes, mixing in a blazing fastball with enough offspeed pitches to keep the Bulldogs from doing much at all.
The only baserunners for the Bulldogs — Ty Hetrick’s hit by pitch to lead off the third, Bryson Bain’s one-out single through the left side in the fourth, Cam Wagner’s single to left in the fifth and Kobe Bonanno’s lead-off double in the seventh.
Bonanno came around to score on a wild pitch and throwing error past third base by catcher Jamison Rhoades in the bottom of the seventh.
By that time, the Raiders rolled up their 17 runs and 16 hits with five home runs off six different Bulldogs pitchers — Bain, Ty Carrier, Bonanno, Owen Clouse, Richie Leasure and Jimmy Gundlach.
The Raiders were up 7-0 before scoring 10 runs in the top of the seventh.
Hunter Geer and Hunter Roney each hit two home runs while Bryce Rafferty also went deep. Roney hit a solo homer to start the scoring to lead off the second inning while Geer, Rafferty and Roney hit three straight homers in the fifth while Geer hit a three-run homer in the Raiders’ big seventh inning.
The Raiders (5-3) went into the game with zero home runs in their first seven games, but took advantage of the cozy confines of the Bulldogs’ home park.
None of the home runs would’ve cleared the fence at McKinley Field in Brookville and at least two would’ve been routine flyouts.
Roney went 4-for-5 with a double to go with his two homers. Geer drove in five runs. Roney, Geer and Rhoades each had two hits with Rhoades and Bay Harper doubling.
Bain went the first three innings before leaving trailing 2-0 to take the loss. He struck out two and walked one while giving up three hits.
The Raiders scored a run off Carrier in the fourth, hit three three homers and scored four against Bonanno in the fifth and after Clouse threw 1 2/3 scoreless, the Raiders scored nine runs, eight earned, off Leasure in the seventh before Gundlach got the Bulldogs out of the inning.
The Bulldogs (5-1) were supposed to visit Moniteau in Butler Tuesday, but a scheduling conflict for the game to be postponed with no makeup date yet settled.
Thursday and Friday, the Bulldogs host Forest Area and Clarion respectively.
Next week, the Bulldogs host Clarion-Limestone Monday and visit Keystone Tuesday.
In other games:
WED., April 14
Bulldogs 11,
Keystone 1
In a five-inning game at home last week, the Bulldogs scored in every inning and rode a combined two-hitter from Hudson Martz and Bryson Bain in the 10-Run Rule win.
Nine different Bulldogs combined for 13 hits as Jimmy Gundlach led the hit parade with three hits, two of them going for doubles. Tate Minich and Bain each had two hits with home runs.
Minich led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run while Bain hit his two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.
Kobe Bonanno singled in a run in the second as did Gundlach to put the Bulldogs up 3-0. Bain’s homer made it 6-0 and Minich and Bain singled in runs in the third as the Bulldogs built their lead to 9-0.
Richie Leasure singled in a run in the fourth and the Bulldogs ended it in the fifth when Coltin Bartley scored on a passed ball with two outs to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Martz went the first four innings to get the win, striking out six and walking two while giving up two hits. Bain threw a scoreless fifth inning.