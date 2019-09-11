NEW BETHLEHEM — Improving to 3-1 with a 3-2 thriller over visiting Brookville Tuesday night, Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer coach knew his team didn’t play all that well.
But that’s a great sign for a team that’s building into a contender. Win when things aren’t going great.
With less than three seconds left and the score at 3-2, Brookville’s Zakk Wolfe sent a crossing pass through the Bulldogs defense and goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti.
Logan Oakes, with an open goal in front of him, seemed to be a boot away from tying the game. However, midfielder Jimmy Gundlach was protecting the goal line and booted the ball away as time expired.
“The kids play with so much heart and we’ve been preaching, ‘No weak links,’ all year and at the end of the game, we had a kid who shouldn’t have been there stopping the ball and keeps it from going into the net,” said a smiling Blose.
“It’s great taking a win from a game I felt we played bad in,” he said. “We pulled out a win in a game, in my opinion, we didn’t play good soccer. But the kids don’t stop. We played for 80 minutes and they deserve a day off.”
Unofficially, the Raiders outshot the Bulldogs 15-6, but probably had even more scoring opportunities.
“I don’t know if the ball got across. The ref said it wasn’t, so it wasn’t. It’s not a big deal,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “There’s not a whole lot more we can do other than stuffing it in the back. … I will guarantee you we had at least 80 percent of the possession, multiple passing strings and probably 30 shots on net. We just couldn’t find the back of the net. That’s just how it is.”
“We were outplayed on the field, absolutely we were,” Blose said. “(Owen Magagnotti) stopped at least million shots. He’s playing really well, sometimes he’s out of position, but he’s doing a great job. He’s playing at a legitimate high level.”
Redbank Valley scored first at the 29:05 mark of the first half when Declan Fricko set up Landon Pence. The Raiders tied it when Logan Oakes scored off Hayden Kramer’s direct kick with 13:03 left in the half.
The Bulldogs went ahead for good with 3:28 left before halftime when Gundlach punched in a pass from Owen Harmon for a 2-1 lead.
They made it 3-1 less than four minutes into the second half when Fricko outraced the Raiders defense and beat Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin.
From there for the Raiders, it was a struggle after Miner’s goal made it 3-2 shortly after Fricko’s goal. And the Bulldogs, who misfired on a penalty kick by Harmon with 2:50 left, protected their goal even more the last 10-12 minutes.
“My freshmen, Owen and Nick Moore, have stepped up and been big contributors with assists or goals, whatever the case may be. They’re playing hard and scrapping, playing at a high level,” Blose said. “Whenever someone plays bad, there’s always someone else there. That’s the weak link mentality holding true. If someone makes a mistake, someone picks them up. There’s no bad attitude on the team.”
The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday at Karns City. Next Tuesday, they host Clarion-Limestone for a 6 p.m. start, their only game of the week.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept 9
Redbank Valley 3,
West Shamokin 0
The Bulldogs had lost five straight to the District 6 Wolves by a combined margin of 46-2, but were shutting them out with 23 minutes left when the Wolves coach pulled his team off the field and left, apparently upset with the officiating.
That’s a no-no with the PIAA, so it’ll be interesting to see any fallout from that decision.
The Bulldogs got goals from Nick Moore, Declan Fricko and Kolton Kline. Owen Harmon had an assist and Owen Magagnotti earned the shutout in goal.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4
Brockway 3,
Redbank Valley 2
At home against the Rovers last week, the Bulldogs lost a tough one-goal game.
Kolton Kline and Jimmy Gundlach scored goals while Declan Fricko added an assist.