NEW BETHLEHEM — If a “defensive struggle” means a low-scoring game dominated by defenses, then by all means, those who were inside or even outside the fence at Redbank Valley High School saw one last Thursday night.
On Senior Night that served for all of Redbank Valley fall sports last week, it was the still-beaten Bulldogs who grinded out a 10-7 win over visiting Union/A-C Valley to improve to 3-0.
It’s the lowest amount of points scored by the Bulldogs in a win since a 7-6 victory over Moniteau in 2006.
But there was some “offensive struggle” theme to the game as well. However, because both defensive lines dominated the night, let’s give those units its due on a night with 340 combined yards of offense.
Fittingly, the game’s only points at halftime were from a Bulldogs safety. Yes, 2-0 at intermission.
The stat leaders, for the defense first:
— Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield’s sack of Union/ACV quarterback Tanner Merwin was one of his 10 tackles for the game. The play gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead with 4:56 left in the second quarter.
Linebacker Hudson Martz led the team with 11 stops while Aiden Ortz and Kobe Bonanno finished with eight and seven tackles respectively.
Bonanno helped key the line that made things tough all night on the Falcon Knights.
“Kobe as freshman was a quarterback, and to have a guy with some of that athleticism and instincts who weighs 270 pounds, that’s special,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “And we talked to Kobe at the beginning a year about taking a back seat on offense so he can stay fresh on defense. In a game like tonight’s, you saw exactly why along with the whole defensive line. Joe Mansfield and freshman Brandon Ross made his first varsity start tonight, he was pressuring all night and that was the key as much as it was the defensive backs. It was also the defensive line bringing pressure.”
The Bulldogs limited the Falcon Knights to 195 yards, including just 41 yards rushing on 34 attempts. Merwin completed 11 of 28 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown. His top target Caden Rainey caught five passes for 58 yards, including one acrobatic 26-yarder catch in the second half, but nothing found the end zone.
“(Rainey) is a baller,” Gold said. “I’m so proud of Dalton Bish and how he locked him down. But we had an interception there (in second half) and Rainey’s instincts to knock the ball out of his hands, he is a handful, he’s a headache, and I’m happy that Dalton was able to limit him, because that was the key in the second half. Our game plan was we played with five defensive backs on the field and we decided that Dalton was going to follow Rainey the whole night he was running back and forth.”
— The Falcon Knights limited the Bulldogs to less yards, 146 overall as the Bulldogs managed just 67 yards on 33 rushes. Quarterback Gunner Mangiantini completed 9 of 17 passes for 79 yards with a touchdown.
Gaven Bowser led the Union/ACV defense with 14 tackles while Carter Terwint and Eli Penny each finished with 12.
Merwin’s brilliant play early in the second quarter kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone when he stripped Mangianti inside the 10 on what looked to be a 30-yard TD run. Merwin recovered the fumble at the 9.
After Union/ACV punted away after that turnover, the Bulldogs reached the red zone again only to misfire on a lateral from Mangiantini that was recovered by the Falcon Knights’ Bowser at the Union/ACV 18.
“It’s a whole different ball game (if Mangiantini scores),” said Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman, whose team fell to 3-1. “We were able to come up with some turnovers at critical times to get us out of some situations, but again it put us deep in our own territory and we just couldn’t see to get away from that.”
The Falcon Knights went three-and-out, the Bulldogs punted as well with the Falcon Knights taking over at their own 8 and then it was Mansfield sacking Merwin in the end zone.
Redbank Valley also went three-and-out following the free kick, but this time the Falcon Knights created some good field position by blocking Martz’s punt and took over the Bulldogs’ 41 with just under four minutes left in the first half.
Reaching the Bulldogs’ 6 with four seconds left and a fourth down, the Falcon Knights elected to go for the end zone, but Merwin was pushed out of bounds after a 2-yard gain with no time on the clock.
“In hindsight I should have kicked the ball, tried to go in with 3-2 lead but I thought with the ball in Merwin’s hands we could have punched it in and you know that been a big momentum for us going in (to halftime),” Dittman said. “We’ve been working pretty hard (at kicking) and Colton (Murray) is kicking the ball well and we’ve been practicing quite a bit throughout the week so I have no problem going for the field goal. We were talking about it back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, then we get it down inside to 5 and I said to punch it in.”
The Falcon Knights got their touchdown out of the gate to start the second half to take their only lead.
Union/ACV went 67 yards on seven plays to score, the big plays covering 61 of those yards on Merwin to Karter Vogle on completions of 33 yards, then 28 on a big fourth-and-eight play. Murray’s point-after kick made it 7-2 at the 9:08 mark of the third.
But Redbank Valley answered that score with a 12-play, 60-yard drive with quarterback Gunner Mangiantini hitting Trenten Rupp for a 24-yard TD pass on third-and-seven. Mangiantini’s two-point pass to Marquese Gardlock set what was the final at the 4:24 mark of the third quarter.
“We felt confident with the way the defense is playing that if we could get one score and go up at least 9-0 (to start the third quarter), obviously we didn’t envision them scoring first, but we felt like if we could get one score, we were going to be able to control the game,” said Gold.
While the Bulldogs managed just 23 yards over their final four possessions of the game, they put their trust in their defense. The Falcon Knights reached the Bulldogs’ 20 on the ensuing possession after the Bulldogs’ go-ahead touchdown, but stalled on downs.
The furthest the Falcon Knights could get the rest of the way was their own 36.
The Bulldogs punted eight times, getting one of them blocked, and the Falcon Knights punted six times. The offensive numbers obviously weren’t pretty.
“They’re fast and they fly to the ball and they have a line that fires off the ball and they got backers that read the run and they fly to the ball,” Gold said of the Falcon Knights. “We knew that coming in and I told you is going to be a dogfight. That’s probably the best way to describe how tonight went.”
Martz was the top rusher for the Bulldogs with 33 yards on 11 carries.
Vogle caught four passes for 81 yards while the Falcon Knights struggled running the ball as well, with Kylar Culbertson’s 44 yards on 13 attempts leading the way.
“We did need a couple plays offensively,” Dittman said. “(Redbank Valley’s) front four brings a ton of pressure and we struggled with it tonight. You know, being without (injured) Drayk (Wolbert) being a starting (lineman) down. It’s a combination of things but at times we were able to get some things going and we just didn’t make a few plays when we needed to.”