BROOKVILLE — Leading 2-1 at halftime, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team couldn’t hold on to the advantage and dropped a 3-2 decision to host Brookville under the lights Tuesday night.
That’s the fourth straight loss for the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-9-1 going into Friday’s home game with Franklin.
The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season next Tuesday and Wednesday with Punxsutawney at home and a trip to DuBois Central Catholic.
Against Brookville, the Bulldogs grabbed the early lead on Koltin Kline’s penalty kick at the 29:23 mark of the first half. After Brookville tied it up on Justin Vander kelen’s goal off a Caleb Kornbau assist, the Bulldogs went up 2-1 when Nolan Smith put in a shot off a pass from Landon Pence.
But that was it for the Bulldogs. Zakk Wolfe set up Steven Plyler’s goal to tie it up at 2-2 just under 15 minutes into the second half and at the 14:02 mark, Wolfe put in his own corner kick.
The Bulldogs had another penalty kick to tie it up with 3:30 left but did not convert.
The Raiders avenged an earlier 4-1 loss at New Bethlehem on Sept. 24 and improved to 5-6.
In other games, the Bulldogs dropped consecutive shutout losses at Armstrong, 7-0, on Monday and 4-0 at home against Karns City last Thursday.